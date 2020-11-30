Charlotte 49ers cancel another game, marking more than a month since they played football

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) and Charlotte 49ers defensive back Antone Williams (0) reach for a fumble during their game Oct. 31 in Durham. That was the last time Charlotte played. Their game against WKU on Tuesday has been canceled. AP

The Charlotte 49ers’ football season has been hit again by COVID-19.

The 49ers announced that Tuesday’s home game against Western Kentucky, already postponed once due to COVID-19 testing results in the school’s football program, had been canceled.

“We had high hopes that we would be able to play,” 49ers’ athletics director Mike Hill said.

It marks the fourth straight week that Charlotte’s football team did not play due to the coronavirus. In at least one of those cases, the postponement or cancellation was due to COVID-related problems with the opposing team.

The 49ers’ last game was on Halloween, at Duke.

Charlotte and Western Kentucky had been scheduled to play Saturday, but Conference USA and Western Kentucky agreed to push the game back to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, in hopes that the 49ers could get enough players eligible to compete.

“We are disappointed for both teams and appreciate WKU and Conference USA for having worked with us to accommodate the unusual game date and time,” Hill said.

Charlotte’s next scheduled game is at noon Saturday, at home against Florida International, but 49ers’ officials said Monday that playing the Saturday game will depend on testing results later this week for both the Charlotte and Florida International programs.

The 49ers still have Dec. 12 and even Dec. 19 available on their schedule, with opponents from several previously postponed games available to fill in.

“We recognize that having not played a game since Oct. 31 creates uncertainty for everyone involved,” Hill said. “We will continue to make decisions with our student-athletes’ desires and best interests at heart.”

The 49ers are 2-3, and their five-game schedule so far is tied for the second-smallest of any program that attempted to have a full season. Rice has played only three times, and Florida International has five games. Those schools are fellow Conference USA members.

Several programs from the Big Ten, Mid-American, Pac 12 and Mountain West also have played five or fewer games, but those conferences did not begin play until October or early November.

