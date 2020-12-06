Charlotte 49ers football team returns to action, falls 37-19 to Western Kentucky

Charlotte 49ers punter Connor Bowler, right, glances back toward the ball as he is knocked to the turf by WKU Hilltoppers Noah Whittington during first half action on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Bowler was unable to secure the snap to punt and had to chase the ball toward the end zone. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte 49ers looked like a team that hadn’t played in five weeks, falling 37-19 to Western Kentucky in a Conference USA game.

The 49ers were idle since Halloween by a series of COVID-19-caused postponements and cancellations. Returning to the field Sunday, they looked flat against a Hilltopper team that has played nearly twice as often as Charlotte this season.

Western Kentucky (5-6, 4-3 C-USA) held Charlotte (2-4, 2-2) in check for most of the game and limited the 49ers to 34 yards of total offense in the first half, when the Hilltoppers opened a 17-0 lead.

The 49ers’ offense showed life only once while the game was competitive, driving for a touchdown on the opening possession of the third quarter on a short pass from Chris Reynolds to Micaleous Elder.

That cut the Hilltoppers’ lead to 17-7, but Western Kentucky responded by driving for a field goal midway in the third quarter and then a touchdown on a Mitchell Tinsley reception with 3:16 left in the period. That gave Western Kentucky a decisive 27-7 lead.

Charlotte got on the scoreboard twice in the final five minutes. The 49ers scored on a 30-yard pass from Reynolds to East Lincoln High’s Cameron Dollar, and then on a 14-yard pass from backup quarterback Dom Shoffner to Elder.

The loss ended the 49ers’ slim chances of winning Conference USA’s East Division title and advancing to the championship game.

Charlotte is scheduled to finish its regular season Friday night at East Division co-leader Marshall.

Western Kentucky’s pass defense, ranked fourth in FBS, put the clamps on Reynolds. The 49ers’ starting quarterback completed 14-of-34 passes for 205 yards. Charlotte’s ground game also was stifled, as the 49ers netted 90 yards. Nearly half of that came on Charlotte’s final possession in the closing minutes of the contest.

Hilltopper quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome was 18 of 27 for 218 yards, and running back Gaej Walker carried for 98 yards.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle