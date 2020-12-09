Charlotte 49ers football season is over. Final game vs. Marshall canceled due to COVID

The Charlotte 49ers’ star-crossed football season apparently is finished.

The 49ers’ scheduled game Friday night at Marshall has been canceled because of what officials described as “medical concerns within the Marshall program.”

That would appear to end the season for the 49ers, who had nine different football games postponed or canceled this season due to COVID-related issues.

Conference USA, of which the 49ers are a member, has not announced any plans to reschedule games for the weekend of Dec. 19 — other than the conference’s championship contest.

If that remains the case, Charlotte finished with a 2-4 record. Its six-game schedule is tied for third for the fewest games played by a football program that had planned a full schedule.

Fellow C-USA members Rice (four games) and Florida International (five) have fewer, and Houston of the American Athletic Conference also has played six.

The cancellation could prove costly to Marshall. The Thundering Herd is tied with Florida Atlantic for first place in C-USA’s East Division, each at 4-1. If Florida Atlantic wins Thursday night against Southern Mississippi (1-4), the Owls would win the East with a better win-loss percentage and play in the conference title game the following weekend.