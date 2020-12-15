Hornets’ Nest stays with Charlotte. 49ers basketball team tops rival Davidson again

Charlotte guard Jahmir Young (1) shoots over Davidson forward Luka Brajkovic (35) and guard Grant Huffman (5) in the first half of the Battle for the Hornets’ Nest rivalry game at Belk Arena in Davidson. The 49ers won, 63-52, and are 30-17 all time against the Wildcats. For full coverage of Tuesday night’s game, visit CharlotteObserver.com/sports.

The Charlotte 49ers are getting good at this Battle for the Hornets’ Nest Trophy thing again.

The 49ers’ defense shut down most of host Davidson’s weapons Tuesday night and scored a 63-52 victory over the host Wildcats.

It was Charlotte’s second straight victory in the Mecklenburg County Division 1 rivalry. The 49ers won 28 of the first 39 games in the series, before Davidson captured six in a row before last season.

The 49ers did it with defense. They held Davidson to a season-low 36 percent shooting from the floor.

The Wildcats’ senior standout, Kellan Grady, scored a game-high 23 points. But the 49ers held the rest of the Wildcats in check. Grady made 9-of-16 from the floor. The rest of the team hit only 8-of-33.

Meanwhile, Charlotte did enough offensively to win. The 49ers shot 44 percent from the floor and piled up a 12-point edge over Davidson at the foul line.

Davidson entered Tuesday’s game having shot better than 50 percent from the floor. Charlotte shot about 43 percent in its opening four games.

The first 20 minutes, however, was a complete turnaround.

The 49er defense harassed Davidson, and outside of Grady, the Wildcats had a tough time connecting. Grady hit 4-of-7 from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers. The rest of the Davidson team shot 26 percent (5-of-19).

Meanwhile, the 49ers connected 48 percent of their shots (13-of-27).

The Wildcats broke to a 6-2 lead, but Charlotte went on an 8-0 run and held its lead for the rest of the half. A three-point play by Milos Supica with 9:45 left in the half gave the 49ers their biggest lead, at 20-11.

Davidson’s shooting improved in the second half, but Charlotte maintained a lead of three to eight points into the closing minutes. Jhery Matos grabbed a rebound and scored on an off-balance layup with 14:16 left, giving the 49ers a 45-37 lead.

Davidson closed to within three points several times but got no closer.

AND ONE

Jahmir Young and Jordan Shepherd each had big games for the 49ers. Young led the team with 18 points, Shepherd had 16, and each had a team-high seven rebounds.

PERSONAL FOUL

The 47th installment of this Mecklenburg County rivalry wasn’t the same without a crowd. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, about 20 to 25 fans were inside the arena. In a normal year, Belk Arena would have been packed Tuesday night.

ICYMI

▪ The inside of Belk Arena during the COVID era looks a lot different than before the pandemic began. Both teams sit on the opposite side than in the past. Media row has been moved off the floor, allowing room for the Wildcats and the visiting team to be socially distanced.

▪ The women’s version of the Battle of the Hornets’ Nest Trophy never happened Tuesday night. The two teams announced about four hours before tip-off that the contest had been called off due to COVID-19 contact tracing. It was not clear which team was affected by the contact tracing.

▪ In what was probably a first in the Charlotte-Davidson series, each team had a center from New Zealand on the floor at various times in the game - 49ers’ sophomore reserve Anzac Rissetto and Wildcat freshman starter Sam Mennenga.

▪ Davidson’s next game is Friday, when the Wildcats open Atlantic 10 play on the road against Rhode Island. The Wildcats return home next Tuesday against SEC power Vanderbilt.

Charlotte is home Saturday afternoon against N.C. A&T, then visits George Washington next Tuesday night.

MAKING SENSE OF THE NUMBERS

12: Charlotte’s edge over Davidson in successful free throws. The 49ers hit 21-of-25. Davidson made 9-of-10.

8: Number of turnovers by Charlotte - its lowest total of the season. Davidson had 14.

2½ : Minutes that Davidson led in the game. Charlotte’s early surge put them ahead, and they never relinquished the lead.

