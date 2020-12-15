Battle of the Hornets’ Nest between Charlotte and Davidson missing what makes it special

The Charlotte 49ers hold up the “Battle for the Hornets’ Nest” trophy after beating Davidson 71-58 last season at Halton Arena. The Charlotte Observer

Bob McKillop has coached Davidson College in 33 of the 46 Battle of the Hornets’ Nest games against Charlotte and says he’s “seen and experienced a lot of things.”

“But I’ll tell you what,” McKillop says. “I hope we don’t replicate this one.”

Followers of the Wildcats and 49ers take special interest in their teams’ annual meeting to determine the unofficial championship of Mecklenburg County Division 1 basketball.

But Davidson’s Belk Gym will be nearly empty Tuesday night when Davidson (3-2) and Charlotte (1-3) tip off at 7 p.m.

“The game always draws a big crowd,” McKillop says. “There will be nobody in the stands this time.”

That won’t be the only thing that sets this 47th meeting of the teams apart from the first 46.

The Wildcats and 49ers, like everyone else on the college basketball landscape, are navigating their way through the start of a season overshadowed by COVID-19. Some teams have played seven or eight games already. Others haven’t played.

McKillop and 49ers’ coach Ron Sanchez say COVID-related issues have left teams at varying stages of development at this early point in the season.

The pandemic meant college teams had a late start for practice and games.

“The more time you spend together on the floor, the better you get to know each other,” Sanchez says. “Teams with more games under their belt and more returning players … are farther ahead.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Sanchez says his team “is still trying to find its identity.”

“Defense is ahead of offense, which you’d expect,” he adds. “But we need to find out, ‘Who are those guys down the stretch that we can depend on?’ ”

McKillop says his team also continues to adjust, but Davidson has the bonus of three veteran guards who have led the team so far. Kellan Grady (18 points a game), Hyunjung Lee (17.0) and Carter Collins (14.0) combined are shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 44.1 percent from 3-point range.

“Our senior class has led the charge,” McKillop says.

Davidson’s coach says he suspects the late start has been a challenge for the 49ers, due to what he says is Charlotte’s complex offensive and defensive sets.

“But for them to be this far along, given the challenges, is extraordinary,” McKillop says of the 49ers.

Charlotte, which is 29-17 in the Battle of the Hornets’ Nest, and 20-13 in the rivalry against McKillop, has not found its offensive rhythm yet. The 49ers are shooting 42.2% from the floor, compared to 50.2% for Davidson, and hitting 33% from 3-point range.

“The offense takes longer to come around,” Sanchez says. “But I feel we are making progress.”

The problem in this game, he adds, is defending against Davidson’s explosive offense.

“They shoot the ball so well from the outside, and they pass so well,” Sanchez says. “We’ll have to be in the right position on defense.”

Momentum switch: Charlotte was 28-11 in the first 39 meetings between the two teams, but Davidson won six in a row before the 49ers prevailed 71-58 last year at home. The teams have split 16 meetings in Davidson’s gym.