Charlotte 49ers’ basketball series at Marshall postponed due to COVID-19

Basketball Court Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download

The Charlotte 49ers’ scheduled weekend men’s basketball series at Marshall has been postponed, the two schools said Wednesday.

Marshall officials said they would not be able to field a team due to COVID-19, contact tracing, and injuries.

The teams had been scheduled to play Friday evening and Saturday afternoon in Huntington, West Virginia. The two schools said they will work with the Conference USA office to see if the games can be rescheduled.

The 49ers opened conference play last weekend, splitting a pair of home games with preseason conference favorite Western Kentucky. Charlotte’s next scheduled games are at home, Jan. 15 and 16, against UAB.

The 49er women’s basketball team is still scheduled to face Marshall this weekend, at home on Friday and Saturday.

