Charlotte 49ers to play first home game against ACC opponent in football next fall

The Charlotte 49ers released their 2021 football schedule Wednesday and it includes several firsts:

Charlotte will host an ACC team for the first time when it plays Duke on campus Sept. 4.

Charlotte will play at Illinois Oct. 2, the 49ers’ first meeting with a Big 10 team. This will also be the first time Charlotte has played two Power 5 opponents in the same season.

After six years in Conference USA, Charlotte will play league member Louisiana Tech for the first time. The teams meet in Ruston, La., on Nov. 13.

In all, the 12-game schedule includes eight Conference USA games and four non-conference opponents. Charlotte will play six home games, including three of its first four.

Note: All games are subject to date changes and the school noted that some dates could move to accommodate national television.

2021 Charlotte 49ers Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Duke

Sept. 11 Gardner-Webb

Sept. 18 at Georgia State

Sept. 25 Middle Tennessee State

Oct. 2 at Illinois

Oct. 9 at FIU

Oct. 16 Bye

Oct. 23 Florida Atlantic

Oct. 30 at Western Kentucky

Nov. 6 Rice

Nov. 13 at Louisiana Tech

Nov. 20 Marshall

Nov. 27 at Old Dominion

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
