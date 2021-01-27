Charlotte 49ers
Charlotte 49ers to play first home game against ACC opponent in football next fall
The Charlotte 49ers released their 2021 football schedule Wednesday and it includes several firsts:
▪ Charlotte will host an ACC team for the first time when it plays Duke on campus Sept. 4.
▪ Charlotte will play at Illinois Oct. 2, the 49ers’ first meeting with a Big 10 team. This will also be the first time Charlotte has played two Power 5 opponents in the same season.
▪ After six years in Conference USA, Charlotte will play league member Louisiana Tech for the first time. The teams meet in Ruston, La., on Nov. 13.
In all, the 12-game schedule includes eight Conference USA games and four non-conference opponents. Charlotte will play six home games, including three of its first four.
Note: All games are subject to date changes and the school noted that some dates could move to accommodate national television.
2021 Charlotte 49ers Football Schedule
Sept. 4 Duke
Sept. 11 Gardner-Webb
Sept. 18 at Georgia State
Sept. 25 Middle Tennessee State
Oct. 2 at Illinois
Oct. 9 at FIU
Oct. 16 Bye
Oct. 23 Florida Atlantic
Oct. 30 at Western Kentucky
Nov. 6 Rice
Nov. 13 at Louisiana Tech
Nov. 20 Marshall
Nov. 27 at Old Dominion
