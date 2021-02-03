Charlotte 49ers add a 4-star QB transfer from Texas A&M, and he may not be the starter

Charlotte 49ers head coach Will Healy, center, is excited about the addition of quarterback James Foster, a transfer from Texas A&M. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

James Foster has never played a down for the Charlotte 49ers, but he’s among the biggest names in the school’s football history.

“With James Foster,” said 49ers’ head football coach Will Healy, “there’s a buzz.”

A “buzz” — as in a standout Alabama high school quarterback, who was recruited by Alabama and LSU, then signed with Texas A&M. And now he is a Charlotte 49er.

Foster, a four-star quarterback out of Montgomery, is the biggest name in the 49ers’ recruiting class for this season.

Healy announced several signings Wednesday, to accompany the 17 signings in December.

Several of the second group of signees are transfers from big-name football programs.

Running back Shadrick Byrd came to the 49ers after playing at Iowa. Linebacker Justin Whisenhunt is a graduate transfer from Troy. Defensive end Kofi Wardlow is from Notre Dame. Defensive tackle Joshua Bailey played at Iowa State.

But Foster, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is the big catch.

“Signing a four-star player creates a buzz,” Healy said. “And that’s important to a program. People see that someone has come here from Texas A&M. That makes an impression.”

Foster didn’t see much action with the Aggies. In 2019, he got into three games as a freshman, completing 3 of 9 passes for 30 yards and rushing five times for 15 yards. He opted out of the 2020 season before transferring.

He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

And he isn’t guaranteed the starting job in Charlotte. He’ll have to battle returning starter Chris Reynolds.

But Healy says competition will be good. And the 49ers’ coach says having depth is important. On Wednesday, he recounted how Reynolds tore a labrum muscle in Charlotte’s first game last season, then struggled throughout the season.

“He will push Chris,” Healy says. “It’ll be good, healthy competition. And we need depth at that position. Last season proved it.”

The 49ers’ coach says recruiting a four-star player like Foster does not fall into the “no-brainer” category.

“Just because a player is leaving A&M doesn’t mean that player necessarily is good for your program,” he said. “Some people might think that sounds crazy, but it’s important that every player be a fit for our program.”

Foster, considered both a good runner and passer, is such a fit.

“I haven’t seen him throw a pass in practice yet, but I’m excited he’s here,” Healy said. “He and Chris are already hard at work.”

When asked if Reynolds has healed enough to compete in spring drills, which start March 30, Healy laughed.

“Do you think Chris Reynolds will sit through spring practice and let a four-star guy from Texas A&M replace him?” Healy asks. “Seriously, we talked to the doctors, to make sure he was ready. We wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize Chris’s health.”

The 49ers are coming off a 2-4 season that was equal parts disappointing and frustrating. More than half the team’s games were scrubbed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Healy admits last season was a step back in the progress that the team achieved in 2019, when it posted its first winning record and played in its first bowl game.

“But I am excited about what’s ahead for us,” he said. “There are a lot of good things happening.”

Charlotte 49ers 2021 football recruiting class

Wednesday signees

Jon Alexander, S, 6-3, 210, Grad. (Fort Worth, TX; Kansas State); Joshua Bailey, DT, 6-2, 300 (Jacksonville; Iowa State); Shadrick Byrd, RB, 5-10, 210, Jr. (Alabaster, Ala.; Iowa); James Foster, QB, 6-2, 210, So. (Montgomery, Ala.; Texas A&M); Davondre Robinson, S, 6-0, 200, Graduate (Holly Hill, S.C.; East Carolina); Kofi Wardlow, DE, 6-3, 250, Graduate (Washington; Notre Dame); Justin Whisenhunt, LB, 6-1, 225, Graduate (Birmingham, Ala.; Troy).

December signees

Knox Boyd, OL, 6-4, 290 (Denton, Texas, Guyer HS); D.J. Brown, LB, 6-0, 235 (Memphis University HS); Cam Burden, LB, 6-3, 215 (Sevierville, Tenn., Alcoa HS); Tyson Clawson, DE, 6-1, 230 (Charlotte Independence HS); Miguel Jackson, DE, 6-2, 270 (Gibsonia, Pa., Pine-Richland HS); Jairus Mack, WR, 5-10, 170 (Athens, Ga., Clarke Central HS); Douglas Newsome, CB, 6-0, 175 (Orange, Va., Orange County HS); Steven Parker, S, 6-1, 170 (Tampa Bay Tech); Miles Posey, DE, 6-3, 240 (Yorktown, Va., Life Christian Academy); Isaiah Potts, DT, 6-2, 300 (Fayetteville Pine Forest); B.J. Ragland, OL/DL, 6-3, 305 (Chattanooga, Tenn., Red Bank HS); Bailey Rice, P, 6-1, 205 (Melbourne, Australia, Hallam Senior College); Chavion Smith, RB, 5-9, 205 (Statesville HS); Elijah Spencer, WR, 6-1, 190 (Irmo, S.C., Dutch Fork); Trevor Timmons, OL, 6-2, 275 (Brunswick, Ga., Blythewood HS); Colin Weber, TE, 6-4, 220 (Hopkins, Mich., Hopkins HS); Xavier Williams, QB, 6-2, 205 (Moultrie, Ga., Colquitt County HS).