Jahmir Young of the Charlotte 49ers is dominating C-USA. What’s his ceiling?

Charlotte guard Jahmir Young brings the ball upcourt against Davidson in the second half of a college basketball game in Davidson, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Jahmir Young had just finished averaging 23.5 points in last weekend’s two-game sweep of Florida International, making 13-of-14 free throws. And what did he want to talk about?

Defense?

“Our defense creates our offense,” said Young, a 6-foot-2 sophomore who is emerging as one of the top backcourt players in Conference USA.

“Coach says all the time that we could win 40-30,” he added. “That’s important to what we do.”

But Young’s offense is a big boost for the 49ers (9-7, 5-3), who take their three-game win streak to Middle Tennessee (3-11, 1-7) for games Friday and Saturday evenings.

Young, who played prep basketball at Hyattsville (Maryland) DeMatha Catholic, leads the 49ers in scoring this season with 19.6 points a game. That is second best in Conference USA.

He has scored 20 or more points in four consecutive games and has hit or exceeded the 20-point mark 10 times this season. He also leads the team in rebounding, with 5.9 a contest.

In last Friday’s 63-55 overtime victory over Florida International, Young had his first career double-double, with 25 points and 10 rebounds. His 3-point field goal in the closing seconds of regulation forced overtime.

In Saturday’s 68-65 victory over the Panthers, Young had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. That included a career-high four 3-pointers.

For all that, Young was named C-USA Player of the Week. He also won that award on the weeks of Dec. 21 and Jan. 4.

Young says the 49ers are a work in progress.

“Our offense has to get better,” he said. “We are working on that all the time. The way we play defense helps get our offense going.”

Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez says Young’s success is not an accident.

“He’s an everyday guy,” Sanchez said. “He puts in the work. He’s always trying to improve. And he’s encouraging others to do the same.”

The 49ers coach said it has been nice to watch Young’s game improve this season.

“His play is ascending,” Sanchez said. “His ceiling is very high. He’s playing with a little more confidence, a little more swag.”

No walk-over this weekend: The 49ers sit a game behind C-USA East Division leader Western Kentucky (6-2) and in a virtual second-place tie with Old Dominion (4-2). This weekend’s foe, Middle Tennessee, is last in the division and has lost six in a row.

Sanchez says he is working hard to remind his players not to expect an easy weekend.

“Records are not indicative of teams’ ability this year,” Sanchez said. “Every program is going through a lot, and we’ve seen lots of surprises around the country.

“Middle Tennessee will not be an easy opponent.”

The teams are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.

Changed routine next week: Next week, the 49ers will move away from Conference USA’s typical scheduling format for this season. That format is back-to-back games at the same site.

Instead, Charlotte will face its closest geographic C-USA opponent, Old Dominion, at home Wednesday. The rematch will be next Saturday at Old Dominion.





