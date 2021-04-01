Five reasons this is the most important spring in Charlotte 49ers football history

Charlotte 49ers coach Will Healy is entering his third season with the program, trying to get the program back to a bowl game after dduong@newsobserver.com

Fresh off a season that saw nine cancellations with just two wins in six games played, the Charlotte 49ers are back in pads as the most important spring in program history looms. Will Healy’s third season as head coach faces the tasks of multiple Power Five opponents on the schedule, an abundance of new faces and forgoing the new normal to rejuvenate the “New Charlotte”.

Here are five reasons why this is the most important spring in program history:

Getting fans involved again

Following a socially distanced, capacity-limited season featuring just two home games, the return of the fans in the stands at Jerry Richardson Stadium is paramount. The buzz of the first bowl game in program history has faded, and turning the city green yet again is a must, Healy said.

“It’s cool to get excited about it. Our first Power Five home game. It’s a big deal. We’re hoping to add some temporary bleachers around this place because it’s such a tough ticket to get. When we do announce how many fans and if we do a spring game, we expect the thing to be sold out. We’re looking forward to getting back to having some fans around.”

If a fan attends practice, they must sit in the stands following all socially distanced protocols and a mask must be worn throughout.

About those Power Five games ...

For the first time in program history, the 49ers are hosting a Power Five opponent as Duke travels to Charlotte for the season opener. Following last season’s lopsided 53-19 loss in Durham, the 49ers have a chance to put a better product on the field this time.

If all games are played according to schedule, this will also be the first time that Charlotte has played against two Power Five schools in the same season, with a trip to Illinois in October.

While Sept. 4 vs. the Blue Devils isn’t necessarily circled on the 49ers’ calendar, the daily progress achieved during spring practice is the foundation for this team as kickoff approaches.

Return of the student-athlete experience

The utilization of the transfer portal is at an all-time high. The ongoing pandemic has nixed official visits to campus, and athletes are picking schools in cities which they’ve never been. That’s why getting these guys in Charlotte and together for football-related and team-building activities is crucial. Building a tight-knit, well-coached team starts in the spring.

Forty members of the 49ers’ team were invited to Top Golf’s event at Bank of America Stadium last week. The ability to get out and create that camaraderie was nonexistent in 2020. While keeping these student-athletes focused is a priority, the first order is keeping them upbeat.

“The mental health aspect of this is something that has worried me from the start,” Healy said. “ ... Some of these guys have spent 14, 28, 42 days in quarantine since this thing started. We want to make sure that we’re keeping them safe, but we also want these guys to be happy and to enjoy this process.”

The 49ers need a quarterback battle, not a controversy

Charlotte landed its highest-rated transfer ever in December as James Foster, the former four-star prospect, arrived from Texas A&M. He’s a redshirt sophomore and will battle with former walk-on turned three-year starter and captain, Chris Reynolds, for the starting job.

Thursday is the first practice that the team will get to use a football, and Healy is excited to see this battle unfold.

“Chris has looked like a machine. He has been exceptional,” Healy said. “Adding James to the roster has added even more fuel to the fire for Chris, and he’s responded well and so has James. We’re excited about what that position looks like, especially from a depth perspective.”

Finding their identity

Charlotte’s 2020 team never gelled, but the work to avoid a repeat starts now.

“We’re striving for consistency in execution. Are we learning from mistakes and making sure the same issues don’t happen again?” Reynolds said. “We want a nonstop competitive environment, a comradeship that is so strong that you want to work so hard not to let down the guy you’re lined up next to.”

This team has a plethora of new faces all with something to prove. Quality depth is essential, but this staff is looking for dedication to the process without emotional attachment to the results.