Charlotte 49ers have a QB transfer from the SEC, but coach has another starter in mind

New Charlotte 49ers quarterback James Foster is a transfer from Texas A&M. Charlotte Athletics

The Charlotte 49ers’ spring practice began last Thursday with all eyes on the quarterbacks.

Newcomer James Foster, a former four-star recruit and transfer from Texas A&M, is looking for the first meaningful playing time of his career. He sat behind Kellen Mond in College Station and is now competing with three-year starter Chris Reynolds for the starting role.

But 49ers coach Will Healy clarified the position battle status Monday through three spring practices: It’s Reynolds’ job to lose.

“Somebody is going to have to come in and beat him out for that to happen,” Healy said regarding Reynolds. “There’s nobody I believe in more than him. I’m just proud of who he’s become as a leader. Everything you throw at him, he conquers. He’s a great guy to have as the face of your program.”

News broke last December that the 49ers landed their highest-rated transfer ever in Foster. He joins the QB mix with Reynolds, last year’s backup Dom Shoffner, and incoming freshman Xavier Williams as the fourth quarterback on scholarship.

While Charlotte fields nine quarterbacks on the roster this spring, Foster is expected to be Reynolds’ main competition. He’s a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining as he opted out of the 2020 season. The 6-foot-3, strong-armed quarterback had never been to Charlotte before committing to the 49ers but has made his intentions clear since Day 1.

“If I’m at quarterback, I think we have a great chance of winning. I think I can make any throw on the field and lead the team. I’ve always been a leader, and I think that’s one of my biggest assets,” Foster said. “I put in the work every day and having confidence in yourself plays a big role in it.”

Overtaking Reynolds will be no small feat. Reynolds suffered a torn labrum on the first play of the 2020 season but has made a full recovery forgoing surgery. The senior has 5,050 passing yards and 36 touchdowns in his career, placing him 363 yards and six scores shy of passing Matt Johnson for first in the 49ers’ record book.

Reynolds, entering his second consecutive year as a team captain, rose from sixth to first on the depth chart to take the starting job as a redshirt freshman. It’s been a battle every single year for the Mocksville native to retain his job.

“The chip on the shoulder doesn’t leave. It’s been like that since freshman year,” Reynolds said. “It’s a walk-on mentality. I’m not competing with someone else, I’m competing with myself.”

Charlotte Athletics

Reynolds’ numbers dipped in a shortened 2020 season, posting a career-low in completion percentage of 54.9% and was sacked 16 times in six games. While injury, a new offensive coordinator and a start-stop season all played a role, returning to his 2019 form is pivotal to the offense’s success this fall.

Both Foster and Reynolds have dual-threat ability, which was not a focal point of the offense last year. After rushing for 757 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, Reynolds posted just 36 yards without a touchdown in the cancellation-riddled 2020 season.

Though he was garnered with offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State and LSU, Foster has only seen the field in four games since his senior year of high school. Two completions in five attempts for 25 yards is the extent of Foster’s in-game experience with the Aggies, but he’s up to the challenge.

“I’m so excited. I’m just ready to get to work,” Foster said. “I’m ready to compete. I’m ready to go out there and ball and show the world what I can do. Let’s put Charlotte on the map. Win a conference title and make a New Year’s Six bowl.”

Finding comfort in the offensive scheme takes time, but as Foster settles in, this battle is going to heat up. Scrimmages will be held on Saturdays leading up to the April 24 spring game.

Charlotte 49ers spring football game

The 49ers will open their spring game to the public. It will start at noon April 24 and is free to attend, though capacity at Jerry Richardson Stadium is limited to 3,890 in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

“It means a lot to me that our administration, our chancellor would allow us to have a game,” Healy said. “I know it means a lot to our players because again, they are going to have four times the amount of people that they had for a home football game this fall.

“Just to be able to get out in front of fans again, to put these guys in a competitive environment, an evaluation environment is big for us. It gives us something to work to during spring practice.”