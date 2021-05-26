Charlotte 49ers freshman invited to play for national team in FIBA tournament

Charlotte 49ers forward Molina Williams (24) has been invited to play for the USVI in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

One of the Charlotte 49ers’ best young players will soon get a chance to play on a national stage.

Molina Williams, a 6-foot forward who earned Conference USA All-Freshman honors last season, has been invited to play for the U.S. Virgin Islands Basketball Federation’s national team next month in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

Williams led the 49ers (10-12) with 139 rebounds last season and averaged 6.5 points on 44.4% shooting across 22 games and six starts. As a high school senior at The Burlington School, The Graham native was named first-team AP All-North Carolina.

The tournament will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico from June 11-19 following a training camp next week in St. Croix.