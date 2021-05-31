Charlotte 49ers make NCAA baseball tournament for first time in 10 years

Charlotte 49ers head coach Robert Woodard, center, watches his team battle UNCW on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The 49ers are having the best season in school history and may host NCAA tournament games. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte 49ers fell short of hosting an NCAA tournament regional this week, but their season isn’t over.

Charlotte’s baseball team will head to the Greenville (NC) Regional at 6 p.m. Friday (ESPN3) as a No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 seed Maryland. Host team East Carolina opens up at noon Friday against Norfolk State. The regional is a double-elimination tournament.

The 49ers (39-19), ranked No. 16 in the country, won the Conference USA regular-season championship before stumbling in the league tournament in Ruston, Louisiana last week with back-to-back losses. Under the direction of coach Robert Woodard, a Charlotte native in his first full season at the helm, they’ve put together the best season in program history.

This will be Charlotte’s sixth trip to the NCAA tournament (1993, 1998, 2007, 2008, 2011).

Elsewhere in the Carolinas, N.C. State will head to the Rustin Regional (Louisiana Tech) as a No. 2 seed and play Alabama; Rider also is in the regional.

North Carolina will be in the Lubbock Regional (Texas Tech) and will open up at 7 p.m. Friday against UCLA.