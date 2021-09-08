Charlotte 49ers know what Gardner-Webb can do. Last week was the proof FBS teams needed

Charlotte 49ers head coach, Will Healy, left center, jumps on wide receiver, Grant DuBose, in jubilation after DuBose scored a touchdown against Duke at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Sept. 3. Charlotte will play Gardner-Webb this week. mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Will Healy was clear in his message following Charlotte’s win over Duke last Friday.

His team can beat anyone on any given week. Conversely, the 49ers could lose to just about anyone if they don’t remain consistent, including Saturday’s FCS opponent Gardner-Webb.

Six Football Championship Subdivision teams beat their more well-funded FBS counterparts in Week 1, including South Dakota State over Colorado State and ETSU against Vanderbilt.

Healy’s debut as a head coach came against the Runnin’ Bulldogs in 2019, which Charlotte cruised to a 49-28 victory. But Healy, a former FCS player at Richmond and coach at Austin Peay, knows the challenge the smaller Division I level programs can pose.

Still, he was adamant that his team wouldn’t suffer a Week 2 hangover against Gardner-Webb.

“Starting with Monday’s practice, it was time to move on,” Healy said. “They’re hungry and they obviously have some confidence about them. It’s easier to coach them hard after a win than it is after a loss. Winning football games around here shouldn’t be a shock. People will forget about this one pretty quickly if you go out and lay an egg on Saturday.”

Charlotte 49ers football notes

▪ After recording just five sacks in the six-game 2020 season, Charlotte rattled Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg last week with three sacks. Markees Watts led the defensive line with nine tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. While improvement was shown rushing the passer, the 49ers’ run defense allowed 352 yards including a career night for Mateo Durant with 255 yards and three touchdowns. Three separate backs had carries of 30 yards or more.

“The big plays that they had against us, we were lacking communication,” Watts said. “In those plays, it came down to one guy not being on the same page as the other 10 and we paid the price for it. Communication was the main emphasis today — screaming at guys. Hyper-communication is what I call it. I know my other defensive end knows what he’s doing, but I’m telling him anyways.”

▪ Quarterback Chris Reynolds was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week following his 324-yard, four-touchdown performance (three passing, one rushing) vs. Duke. On the final two lead-changing drives, Reynolds completed 9 of 10 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ Defensive back Davondre “Tank” Robinson is doubtful Saturday with a right bicep injury; an MRI was expected Wednesday to determine the damage. Cornerback Geovante Howard is questionable (ankle).

▪ Charlotte scored touchdowns on all four red-zone trips against the Blue Devils and converted on 10 of 18 third-down tries.

▪ Wideouts Victor Tucker and Grant DuBose combined for 251 yards on 12 catches in Week 1. Tucker recorded five catches for 101 yards on the final two drives alone.

Scouting Gardner-Webb

▪ After going 2-2 in the spring season, the youngest coach in college football, Tre Lamb, 31, and the Runnin’ Bulldogs started their 2021 season with a 30-25 loss at FBS Georgia Southern. Quarterback Bailey Fischer threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns on 45 passes but came up just short with a chance to take the lead in the final minute of the game.

▪ Gardner-Webb returned all 11 starters on defense and eight on offense from 2020, not including Fischer, a Tennessee Tech transfer. The Runnin’ Bulldogs, much like Duke, will operate in a high-tempo offense.

▪ Gardner-Webb mixed Cover 3 and Cover 4 defensive schemes in their Week 1 loss. Gardner-Webb was a 28.5-point underdog against Georgia Southern and likely will be close to the same against Charlotte. Expect a more competitive game than the spread indicates.