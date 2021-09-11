Charlotte runs over Gardner-Webb; 49ers are off to their best start in six years

The Charlotte 49ers Football team would host the Gardner Webb Bulldogs on Saturday September 11, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Chris Reynolds made history for the 49ers, passing Matt Johnson for the most passing yards in program history with 5,469 in a 38-10 victory over Gardner Webb.

Consecutive victories over in-state foes moves Charlotte to 2-0 for the first time since 2015. The 49ers’ offensive line paved the way for 306 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win as four different backs found the end zone.

Charlotte scored the game’s first points as Reynolds called his own number on third and short, scampering 37 yards for the score.

Following a Runnin’ Bulldogs 3-and-out, Reynolds’ first pass of the ensuing possession was tipped and intercepted by Georgia Tech transfer Dameon Williams.

After throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1, quarterback Bailey Fischer completed just 5 of his 19 attempts for 49 yards against a secondary missing two starters.

Narii Gaither scored his first touchdown on the season from 14-yards out to pull the Runnin’ Bulldogs within 11 midway through the second quarter, the closest they would get. Gaither was Gardner-Webb’s lone bright spot carrying 16 times for 82 yards.

Missed opportunities plagued the Runnin’ Bulldogs throughout. Following Reynolds’ second interception of the first half, Gardner-Webb was in position to cut into the deficit ahead of the break. Gardner-Webb converted just one of three redzone appearances on the night as Austin McKay’s second field goal attempt hooked left.

The 49ers’ offensive line imposed its will early and often. Gardner-Webb allowed 365 rushing yards against Georgia Southern last week and Week 2 was no different. Chavon McEachern scored from 13-yards out to put the 49ers ahead 35-10 with 10:52 left in the third quarter. McEachern led the way for Charlotte with 74 yards on 12 carries.

The victory proved to be an evening of firsts for the 49ers as Texas A&M transfer James Foster saw his first snaps at quarterback. Foster completed five of his eight attempts for 65 yards, outgaining Fischer on the evening. Freshman Jarius Mack scored his first collegiate points on an 11-yard catch and run, pulling multiple Gardner-Webb defenders into the endzone.

First down

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

After converting on all four red zone attempts in the Week 1 victory over Duke, the 49ers went 5-for-6 in the red zone with four touchdowns and a 29-yard field goal from Jonathon Cruz.

Offsides

With a chance to cut into the 11-point deficit, Gardner-Webb’s 12 play drive stalled inside the red zone as a crucial blindside block penalty called back a third down conversion. Two plays later, the 49ers’ defense forced a turnover on downs as Troy transfer Justin Whisenhunt stopped Gaither on a questionable spot. Charlotte quickly capitalized with a 6 play, 87-yard drive and Calvin Camp scored the 49ers’ third rushing touchdown of the first half from one yard out.

Touchdown

After giving up 16 sacks in six games last season, Charlotte’s offensive line kept Reynolds up right throughout the evening while paving the way for 6.7 yards per carry.

ICYMI

The injury bug bit the 49ers’ secondary in Week 1, resulting in starting safety Tank Robinson’s absence, as well as his backup Matt Martinez. Starting corner Geovante Howard was limited in practice all week and didn’t play. Lance McMillian and Trey Creamer started at corner, with the latter recording a deflection, tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Key numbers

11 tackles for loss the 49ers’ defense recorded on the game.

36 yards Chris Reynolds ran for in the six-game 2020 season. His 37-yard touchdown run on the first possession is the longest scoring run of his career.

13.5 career sacks for Markees Watts moving him into second all-time for the 49ers, passing Larry Ogunjobi (Cincinnati Bengals).