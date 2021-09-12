Charlotte 49ers answered a question in win vs. Gardner-Webb that sets up their season

Charlotte’s ChaVon McEachern (25) breaks to the outside for the first down. The Charlotte 49ers Football team would host the Gardner Webb Bulldogs on Saturday September 11, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

An impressive performance from the big guys up front paved the way for the Charlotte 49ers’ 38-10 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday night.

The win moved the 49ers to 2-0 on the season and 8-2 in Richardson Stadium over the past two years. Charlotte’s offense accounted for 474 yards, 306 of which came on the ground. Four backs scored in the victory, with Shadrick Byrd tallying his second touchdown in as many games.

After rushing for a Conference USA-best 195 yards per game in 2019, the 49ers struggled to replace multiple departures on the offensive line, including 2020 fourth-round NFL draft pick Cameron Clark.

Charlotte’s 2020 totals dipped to eighth in the conference at 154 yards per game as the rushing attack struggled to find its rhythm. With three returning starters on the offensive line and a log-jam at running back, the 49ers’ running game was a major question throughout the offseason.

“I thought we did a great job up front,” Charlotte coach Will Healy said. “We’ve got eight guys that can play at a really high level and they’re getting better every week. You’ve got a foundation with a guy like D’Mitri (Emmanuel) and guys like Jaxon Hughes and T.J. Moore are going to get better with every snap.”

Emmanuel, a senior, is the only 49er remaining on the offensive line from the 2019 bowl appearance and winning season. Emmanuel shifted from tackle to guard in the offseason and has become the leader of the group.

“Being on the offensive line with guys like Nate Davis (Tennessee Titans) and Cameron Clark (New York Jets) has been awesome,” Emmanuel said. “Now being in that leadership role, it’s kind of surreal when you look at the young guys. I remember when I was just coming in, it kind of makes you miss it a little bit. At the same time, I’ve got a responsibility because you know everyone is looking up to you.

“We’ve got a stable of backs. Any one of those guys can go off at any moment. As long as we are physical and dominant, any of those guys can have a big night. And tonight, you saw that happen.”

Byrd, Chris Reynolds, Chavon McEachern and Calvin Camp all found the end zone in the victory. Camp averaged 9.3 yards per carry, including a 14-yard rush on fourth and two where he carried multiple Gardner-Webb defenders nearly 10 yards.

Camp’s battle with COVID-19 set him back in preparing for this year, but he credits director of football performance Chris Laskowski with his growth in his senior season.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“COVID hit me hard and I lost a few pounds, but I got my weight back,” Camp, the 5-foot-8, 178-pound running back said. “The way he’s (Laskowski) been working us, I’ve got to credit him for that.”

Special visitors

Panthers coach Matt Rhule spoke to the team ahead of the Week 1 victory over Duke, and Panthers legend Steve Smith did the same this past week. Healy said it was his own pep-talk to Camp before the Gardner-Webb game initiated the strong showing.

“The most unbelievable run of the night was Calvin on fourth-and-2,” Healy said. “We kept that intensity the entire game, but that run on fourth down on Calvin was a really big run. He ran hard all night long. I gave him a really good pep talk before the game started. Don’t you think that was it, Calvin?”

“Oh yeah, that was it.” Camp replied with a smile.

Reynolds, Camp and Emmanuel all joined the 49ers’ program together in 2017. Saturday, Reynolds became the program leader in passing yards, surpassing Matt Johnson with 5,469.

“It’s a special moment,” Reynolds said. “It’s a credit to everyone here. Camp and D’Mitri, we walked through the doors together. We’ve done the same things to achieve our goals. Without them, as corny as it sounds, we’re not getting it done. It was good to celebrate with the guys who have been here forever and the new guys seeing the smiles on their faces. It was special.”

With two consecutive home wins in the rearview mirror, Charlotte’s first road test lies in Atlanta with a matchup against Georgia State (0-2) at 7 p.m. next Saturday, Sept. 18.