Gameday Guide: Charlotte 49ers vs Illinois betting odds, TV and how to stream

Charlotte’s first bout with a Big Ten opponent provides an opportunity to secure its second Power Five victory of the season.

A reeling Illinois club looks to get back on track against Charlotte, winners of its first three home games. Will Healy’s team has struggled on the road during his tenure with a record of 3-8 and a turnover in every loss.

WHEN DO THE CHARLOTTE 49ERS PLAY?

Who: Illinois (1-4, 1-2 Big Ten) vs. Charlotte (3-1, 1-0 C-USA)

When: Noon ET Saturday, Oct. 2

Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois (60,670 Capacity)

TV: BTN

Stream: Unless you have a Smart TV, you’ll need a streaming device such as Amazon Firestick, AppleTV, Roku or Chromecast. You can stream the game if your TV provider (YouTubeTV, Hulu, Spectrum, Comcast, etc.) carries Big Ten Network.

On-air announce crew: Chris Vosters, play-by-play; Stanley Jackson, analyst; Krystle Rich, sideline.

Radio: Learfield/ESPN Charlotte (Matt Swierad, play-by-play; Al Wallace, analyst; Bobby Rosinski, sideline).

Line: Illinois -11 O/U: 53.5

Uniform report: Green pants, white jerseys and green helmets.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS

Scattered thunderstorms with variable winds. The temperature will reach 79 degrees during the day, 77 at kickoff.

CHARLOTTE 49ERS FOOTBALL INJURY REPORT

Defensive back Davondre “Tank” Robinson is out for the season with a torn bicep.

Defensive back Matt Martinez was active in practice this week and expects to play on Saturday

49ERS VS. ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI: WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Charlotte’s second road game of the season poses its tallest task yet against an athletic Illini defense.

The 49ers have scored first in all four games and must start fast against an Illinois team that has only scored two points in the first quarter all season. Charlotte’s offense was explosive against Middle Tennessee last week with 42 points and 559 yards.

Chris Reynolds, the reigning C-USA Offensive Player of the Week, must have a strong showing against a Fighting Illini defense that has allowed 277 yards or more through the air in all four losses. Reynolds bounced back from two average performances against Gardner-Webb and Georiga State with five touchdowns and a combined 371 yards last week.

Outside of Illinois’ Week 1 matchup with Nebraska, Brett Bielema’s team hasn’t faced a quarterback with the dual-threat ability that Reynolds brings. The Illini are getting healthy at the right time as linebacker Jake Hansen and corner Devon Witherspoon are on track to play Saturday. Hansen, a current NFL prospect, has missed two games this season but still leads the Fighting Illini defense with 30 tackles.

Last week against Purdue, freshman tailback Joshua McCray rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. McCray played sparingly through the first four weeks but ran rampant with an increased workload due to multiple injuries in the running back room. Bielema stated that starting running back Chase Brown would play last week against Purdue, but ultimately missed the game and didn’t travel with the team. He has stated the same this week, but if he will truly be active is yet to be seen.

Illinois is the third straight team the 49ers have faced with uncertainty at the quarterback position. Brandon Peters started the season but was injured against Nebraska. Artur Sitkowski took the reins following the injury but was benched in favor of Peters following his return last week against Purdue. Peters has completed 48% of his passes for 320 yards and an interception on the year.

This game is going to come down to if the 49ers’ defense can slow down Illinois’ rushing attack. If Brown plays, the 1-2 punch with McCray will be tough to handle. Illinois has run the ball 35 times or more in four of its five contests this season and will likely add to that total against a Charlotte defense that’s allowing 235 yards per game on the ground.

With rain in the forecast, this game is going to be won in the trenches and with the turnover battle. The Charlotte offense must find balance as the 49ers’ only loss of the season came in a rain-drenched road game at Georgia State. Club Lit and Champaign seemingly go hand in hand, but the 49ers must bring their A-game to secure the first road victory of the season.

CHARLOTTE 49ERS PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. Quarterback Chris Reynolds is coming off one of the best performances of his career against Middle Tennessee and must play turnover-free football to keep Charlotte competitive. Getting wideouts Victor Tucker and Grant DuBose involved early and often will be key, along with using his legs to break the pocket and extend plays.

2. Tucker has recorded 18 catches for 285 yards on the season but is yet to score in 2021. Watch for that to change this week as Illinois has allowed a touchdown through the air in every game. The wideout tandem of Tucker and DuBose is challenging opposing defenses to cover without double teams.

3. Defensive end Markees Watts leads the 49ers with 32 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble on the season. Illinois’ offensive tackle duo of Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski have allowed a combined seven sacks and 11 quarterback hurries this season. Although at a major size disadvantage, expect Watts to attack Palczewski with his quick first step throughout the contest.

ILLINOIS PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. Running back Joshua McCray played the best game of his young career last week against Purdue with 156 yards on the ground. McCray, a converted linebacker, is a 240-pound bowling ball. The freshman received extreme praise from Bielema, saying he would play a role in the team’s progression moving forward. McCray has good hands but isn’t utilized often in the passing game.

2. This is a prove-it game for quarterback Brandon Peters. The senior has completed just 55% of his attempts with a clean pocket on the season, according to Pro Football Focus. When blitzed, Peters has completed just 31% of his attempts resulting in his lone interception. If he plays poorly in the first half, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Sitkowski in the second half.

3. According to Bielema, cornerback Devon Witherspoon will likely make his return this week after not traveling with the team to Purdue. Witherspoon leads the team with seven pass deflections and 24 solo tackles on the season. He is Illinois’ best cover corner and will be relied on heavily to contain the 49ers’ explosive wideouts.

CHARLOTTE 49ERS FOOTBALL DEPTH CHART

Any position, whether it’s a starter or a backup, is listed with an —OR— designation.

Offense

QB — Chris Reynolds (James Foster)

RB — Calvin Camp—OR— Shadrick Byrd

WR — Victor Tucker (Keith Pearson Jr)

WR — Elijah Spencer (Cameron Dollar—OR— Tre’ Goode)

WR — Grant DuBose (Jairus Mack)

TE — Ryan Carriere (Taylor Thompson)

LT — Jaxon Hughes (Chibueze Nwanna)

LG — D’Mitri Emmanuel (Panda Askew)

OC — Hunter Kelly (Jonny King)

RG — Ashton Gist (Dejan Rasuo)

RT — T.J. Moore (Arabee Muslim)

Defense

EDGE — Markees Watts (Tyson Clawson)

DT — Bryan Wallace (Isiah Potts—OR—Siah Sa’o—OR— Joshua Bailey)

DT — Isaac Hampton (Dez Morgan—OR— Miguel Jackson)

EDGE — Kofi Wardlow (Jalar Holley)

NICK — Tyler Murray (Solomon Rogers)

MLB — Luke Martin (B.J. Turner)

WLB — Justin Whisenhunt (Prince Bemah)

CB — Geovante Howard (Lance McMillan —OR— Valerian Agbaw)

SS — Solomon Rogers (Marcus Robitaille—OR— Matt Martinez)

FS — Jon Alexander (Lacy Williams—OR—Comanche Francisco)

CB — Trey Creamer (Shedrick Ursery)

Specialists

PK — Jonathan Cruz (Max Blistein)

KO — Jonathan Cruz (Max Blistein)

P — Bailey Rice (Ethan Torres)

LS — Cameron Lyons (Colby Garfield)

H — Chris Reynolds

KOR — Shadrick Byrd (Calvin Camp —OR—ChaVon McEachern)

PR — Cameron Dollar (Geovante Howard —OR— Victor Tucker)