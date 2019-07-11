ACC agrees to 6-year extension with Charlotte’s Belk Bowl

Fans dance to the music at Belk Bowl FanFest Virginia and South Carolina fans dance to the music of Next Level Band of Charlotte at Saturday morning's Belk Bowl FanFest Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Virginia and South Carolina fans dance to the music of Next Level Band of Charlotte at Saturday morning's Belk Bowl FanFest

The ACC and Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Thursday that the Belk Bowl will continue to feature a team from the conference for the next six years.

From 2020 to 2025, the ACC will face either a Big Ten or SEC opponent at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Big Ten will send a team in even years and the SEC in odd. How the teams are chosen will remain the same. The ACC pick will continue to come from the Tier 1 Bowl Group. The SEC draws from its Pool of Six, while the Big Ten will be the fifth selection after the College Football Playoff.

The Belk Bowl, which is owned and operated by the foundation, has featured an ACC team since the game’s creation in 2002. ACC and SEC teams have faced each other in the bowl since 2014. That will continue through this year’s game.

Six More Years https://t.co/mD9jTqQxBI — Belk College Kickoff (@belkbowl) July 11, 2019

The 2019 Belk Bowl will be on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a noon kickoff and will be televised by ESPN.

Last month, the ACC announced other changes to its bowl lineup. The conference won’t send teams to the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit or Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. ACC teams will play in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego against a Pac-12 opponent, and in a new bowl in Boston’s Fenway Park against an American Athletic Conference opponent.