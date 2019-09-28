North Carolina’s upset bid over No. 1 Clemson falls two yards short of the goal line

UNC battles Clemson in ACC football action Check out photos from the University of North Carolina Tar Heels' ACC football game against the Clemson Tigers Saturday Sept. 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out photos from the University of North Carolina Tar Heels' ACC football game against the Clemson Tigers Saturday Sept. 28, 2019.

With No. 1 Clemson coming to town, North Carolina wanted to see how it stacked up against the best team in the country.

On Saturday, the Tar Heels got their answer.

They were good, and quite impressive at times. But they were not good enough to pull off the upset victory, losing 21-20 to the Tigers.

They had a chance to win.

After scoring a touchdown to cut Clemson’s deficit to one point, UNC coach Mack Brown decided to go for the two-point conversion instead of tie the game with an extra point.

UNC freshman quarterback Sam Howell ran an option, but came up two yards short of the goal line.

Clemson (5-0) extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 20 games with the win over UNC (2-3).

The Tar Heels had been so good in the fourth quarters of games this year. They had outscored their opponents 45-9, and engineered two fourth-quarter comebacks.

But the Tigers are No. 1 for a reason. They had a 19-game winning streak dating back to January 1, 2018, coming into Saturday’s game, and had won two of the past four national championships.

On fourth-and-one, from the Clemson 45-yard line with 12:34 left, Brown elected to go for it. The Tar Heels ran it with sophomore running back Javonte Williams, but he came up short of the first down line, and Clemson took over.

Six plays later, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a 38-yard pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins for a touchdown to give the Tigers their first lead with 9:54 left in the game.

Lawrence finished Saturday’s game 18 of 30 for 206 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown.

UNC freshman Sam Howell finished 15 of 27 for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

The last time an unranked team beat a No. 1 team was Sept. 25, 2008, when Oregon State defeated Southern California 27-21.

While UNC came close, that streak will stand.

First down

UNC recovered its first fumble of the season on Saturday. Coming into Saturday’s game, the Tar Heels were one of only eight teams in the country without a fumble recovery. The fumble occurred in the second quarter, when UNC linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel knocked the ball out of Clemson running back Travis Etienne’s hands.

UNC senior defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge recovered it around midfield, and the Tar Heels were able to turn the turnover into points.

A 10-yard touchdown pass from Howell to junior wide receiver Beau Corrales gave UNC a 14-7 lead with 7:55 left in the second quarter.

Touchdown

The Tar Heels hung toe to toe with the defending national champions up until the the end of the third quarter.

The Tar Heels held the lead for most of the first half until the Tigers tied it up on a three-yard rushing touchdown by Lawrence with 33 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Tar Heels limited their mistakes and gave themselves a chance to win this game.

But the Tar Heels’ failed two-point conversion was ultimately the difference.

Penalty

The Tar Heels once again struggled to get off the field on third downs. Some of the credit should go to Lawrence, who remained calm under pressure, and made some big throws on the run, and scrambled for a few first downs.

His 16-yard back shoulder fade to Tee Higgins on third-and-four was a work off of art. It extended the Tigers’ drive and they scored a short time later.

Clemson finished the game 8-for-15 on third downs.

Lawrence made multiple plays like these throughout the game.

ICYMI

UNC junior safety Myles Wolfolk, who leads the ACC with three interceptions this season, did not play on Saturday. He has a lower leg injury and is out indefinitely. UNC backup quarterback Jace Ruder also missed the game with a lower body injury and he is also out indefinitely.

Senior left tackle Charlie Heck, who missed last week’s game against Appalachian State, played against Clemson with a cast on his hand.

Key numbers

4 False start penalties for Clemson in the second half. Jay Bateman’s defense had the Clemson offense confused all game.

3 The number of penalties the Tar Heels had. The offensive line had a few false starts, but for the most part the Tar Heels were disciplined.

0 In three tries, teams have yet to convert on fourth down against the Tar Heels’ defense this season. Clemson tried on fourth-and-six, but came up short.