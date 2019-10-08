How did the Charlotte 49ers spent their week off? Getting healthy and back to basics

Coach Will Healy and the Charlotte 49ers hope to end a two-game losing streak Saturday with a visit to Florida International. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt) AP

If nothing else, the Charlotte 49ers used their week off to get healthy — physically and emotionally.

“Having to sit on a loss for a whole extra week isn’t a whole lot of fun,” 49ers coach Will Healy said Tuesday. “But I think the hunger we have to come back and have another opportunity is real.”

Actually, the 49ers (2-3, 0-1 Conference USA) are coming off consecutive losses — 52-10 against then top-ranked Clemson and 45-27 against Florida Atlantic in their conference opener on Sept 28.

So Charlotte was ready to have a bye week to regroup. Next up: a league game at Florida International (2-3, 0-2) Saturday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We’ve got a better mentality going into this game,” said defensive end Alex Highsmith. “We’re going back to the basics.”

The 49ers battled injuries through their first five games, particularly on defense and the offensive line. Out for the season are senior safety Ben DeLuca (shoulder) and freshman linebacker Prince Bemah (knee). Linebacker Jeff Gemmell missed the Clemson game and left the FAU game briefly after appearing to reinjure his ankle. Healy said Gimmell will play against FIU.

Senior defensive end Tyriq Harris continues to struggle with a lower back injury, which has kept him out all season. Healy said a decision will be made soon whether Harris will return and, if he doesn’t, whether he will apply for a medical redshirt.

Then there’s the offensive line, which should be back to full strength after injuries sidelined Jaelin Fisher and guard Dominic Taylor. The 49ers have started the same offensive line combination — Cam Clark (left tackle), Taylor (left guard), Fisher (center), Jalen Allen (right guard) and D’Mitri Emmanuel (right tackle) just twice.

“For last week, it was just us getting healthy,” Healy said of how the team spent the off week. “Every situation is different. There was a time we were down to four or five offensive linemen. You’re trying just to survive practice. So we had to do some creative things just to get something out of the off week.”

SHARE COPY LINK

49ers notes

▪ The 49ers are 0-4 all-time against FIU, although two of the losses were by one point and the Panthers won last season 42-35.

▪ The 49ers already have 18 sacks, nearly equaling last season’s total of 19. Defensive end Alex Highsmith has six, second in C-USA and sixth nationally. Highsmith also has 7.5 tackles-for-loss (third in the conference, 19th in the country).

▪ Senior tailback Benny LeMay is in the top five in the conference in several categories — rushing yards (478, second); rushing yards per game (95.6, second); rushing yards per carry (6.37, third); rushing touchdowns (four, fourth), and total touchdowns (five, second).

LeMay has had success against FIU. He rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns last season, and for 178 yards in a 30-29 defeat in 2017.

▪ The 49ers are first in the league in scoring offense (35.8 points per game) and last in scoring defense (39.6).

Scouting FIU

▪ The Panthers beat Massachusetts 44-0 last week; the 49ers also handled the Minutemen 52-17 earlier in the season.

▪ FIU, which dropped its first two league games against Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech, has perhaps C-USA’s top pass defense. The Panthers lead the league in pass defense efficiency (114.7) and interceptions (six). FIU has needed that kind of play at the back end, because the Panthers have just five sacks (tied for the league low).

▪ Panthers quarterback James Morgan has completed 70-of-117 passes for 890 yards and five touchdowns. “(He) can sling it,” Healy said.

▪ FIU’s Maurice Alexander is C-USA’s special teams player of the week after returning a punt 90 yards for a touchdown against UMass. It was the second longest in program history.

Jon Davis signs with Magic

Former Charlotte point guard Jon Davis signed with the Orlando Magic earlier this week as an undrafted free agent. The Orlando Sentinel reported that Davis signed an “Exhibit 10” contract, meaning he’s getting a one-year deal worth a league minimum salary, with a potential bonus of between $5,000 and $50,000.