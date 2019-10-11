Alcohol boosts concession sales to over $1M at UNC’s first 3 home games, reports say

SHARE COPY LINK

Legislators in North Carolina opted this summer to allow the sale of beer and wine at university sporting events — and UNC-Chapel Hill is already profiting from it.

The state’s flagship university announced Friday it net more than $1 million from concessions during its first three home football games this season, media outlets report.

Officials may have more than 43,000 units of alcohol to thank for that, WTVD reported.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law this summer allowing the sale of beer and wine during UNC-system sporting events, the Raleigh News & Observer previously reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Almost immediately, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said Chapel Hill was in favor of starting sales.

Cunningham followed through in August, when he announced beer and wine would be available at 20 concession stands at Kenan Stadium — starting with the home opener against Miami on Sept. 7.

UNC-Chapel Hill net $325,000 in concession sales that day, ABC11 reported, including 12,867 units of alcohol, more than 15,000 bottles of water and roughly 10,700 cups of soda.

A spokesman for UNC athletics told WRAL those sales were a jump from the previous record set during a November 2016 game against North Carolina State University, when beer and wine weren’t yet available.

The following home game against Appalachian State University on Sept. 21 net UNC $393,000 in concession sales with 14,651 units of alcohol, 20,666 bottles of water and nearly 9,600 cups of soda sold.

In another record-setting game Sept. 28 against Clemson, WRAL reported UNC-Chapel Hill’s net sales leapt to $416,000.

The university reportedly sold almost 15,800 units of alcohol during the game in addition to nearly 22,000 bottles of water and roughly 9,900 cups of soda.