Wake Forest, Louisville score 45 points in the fourth quarter alone of a wild ACC game

Wake Forest running back Cade Carney, right, carries the football against Louisville during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. AP Photo

Louisville freshman quarterback Evan Conley raced 41 yards for a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 play in the closing minutes Saturday night, and the visiting Cardinals held off 19th-ranked Wake Forest, 62-59, in a wild ACC football game.

The contest wasn’t decided until Louisville’s Tutu Atwell recovered an onside kick after a scramble for the ball at the Cardinals’ 40-yard line with about 50 seconds to play.

The teams combined for 45 points in the fourth quarter, including five touchdowns and a field goal in the closing 6:19. The game produced more than 1,200 yards of total offense.

The victory marked a successful return to North Carolina for first-year Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, the former coach at Appalachian State.

Louisville (4-2, 2-1 ACC) led 52-31 after Conley threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Dez Fitzpatrick with 9:14 remaining.

But the Demon Deacons (5-1, 1-1) weren’t finished.

They narrowed the gap to 52-38 with 6:19 left on a 3-yard run by Kenneth Walker III, only to have Louisville go back up 55-38 on a field goal less than a minute later.

Then, with Wake Forest starting quarterback Jamie Newman suffering a shoulder injury, former Davidson Day standout Sam Hartman entered for the Deacons. He drove Wake Forest to a touchdown with 4:12 left, on a 22-yard pass to Scotty Washington.

The Deacons executed a successful onside kick, and two plays later, Hartman fired a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jack Freudenthal. That cut Louisville’s lead to 55-45 with 3:37 to play.

That’s when Conley took over. On a third-and-11 at the Louisville 49, the freshman quarterback ran 10 yards to the Wake Forest 41, setting up a fourth-and-one. On the next play, he scrambled, found an opening and dashed for the touchdown.

The Demon Deacons came back yet again, going 75 yards in three plays, scoring on a 2-yard run by Hartman. That cut the deficit to 62-59 with 1:05 left.

Wake Forest then tried an onside kick, and the ball rolled loose in Louisville territory before Atwell grabbed it amid a pile of players.

Demon Deacon receiver Sage Surratt of Lincolnton had an outstanding game, with nine receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Kendall Hinton caught 12 passes for 107 yards.

Helmet stickers around North Carolina

Davis Cheek, Elon: Cheek, from Butler High, completed all 13 of his passes in the second half, and 22 of 25 in the game, as the Phoenix crushed nationally ranked FCS foe Delaware, 42-7.

Izaiah Gathings, Gardner-Webb: Gathings caught four passes for 93 yards, including a 38-yard scoring catch with 40 seconds left, as his team beat Hampton, 35-27.

Richard Latimer, Fayetteville State: Latimer, a sophomore quarterback from West Mecklenburg High, threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns in a 25-22 victory over Shaw.

Making sense of the numbers

709: Total passing yards in Gardner-Webb’s 35-27 victory over Hampton. Kalen Whitlow passed for 352 yards for Gardner-Webb, while former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois, a graduate transfer at Hampton, threw for 357 yards.

100: Percentage of Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey’s pass completions that went for touchdowns. Rainey was 3 of 5, and each went for a score, as the Bulldogs downed Western Carolina, 35-17.

Minus-5: Rushing yardage in the game for Tusculum, which fell 38-14 to Lenoir-Rhyne, ranked eighth in Division 2.