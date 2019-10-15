‘Getting a dose of reality:’ Charlotte 49ers look to bounce back vs. Western Kentucky

Charlotte's Jonathan Cruz had a 51-yard field goal in a 40-14 victory last season against Western Kentucky.

If the Charlotte 49ers want tips on how to finish this season better than it’s started, coach Will Healy says look no further than Western Kentucky, their Conference USA opponent on Saturday.

“What WKU did in the first six weeks is a great example of what happens when you do the little things the right way,” Healy said of the East Division-leading Hilltoppers (4-2, 3-0 C-USA). “You start to build some confidence and belief and that can steamroll for you in the right direction.”

The 49ers (2-4, 0-2) have lost three in a row as they prepare for Western, who were 3-9 in 2018 but have turned things around under first-year coach Tyson Helton. In Charlotte’s three most recent losses — against then top-ranked Clemson and conference foes Florida Atlantic and Florida International — the 49ers have allowed an average of 48.3 points.

“It’s not panic time, but there’s a sense of urgency to win now,” said Healy. “But there’s more of a sense of urgency to create a culture of winning that lasts.

“We want to build this program to where winning is something that is, No. 1, reality and, No. 2, something that’s an expectation. We haven’t done the things in the last three weeks to be able to really say that.”

The 49ers started the season 2-1, beating Gardner-Webb 49-28, losing to now No. 24 Appalachian State 56-41, and beating Massachusetts 52-17.

“We get a bunch of pat on the backs, ‘Hey great job,’ ” Healy said of the reaction after the first two games. “They we go beat UMass and everybody’s like, ‘Hey, this place has arrived.’ Then we get a buzz saw at Clemson, and that’s supposed to happen.”

The 49ers opened their C-USA season with back-to-back losses to FAU and FIU.

“Maybe we were a little too high on ourselves early,” Healy said “I think I learned a lot in the first half. This league is really good. I was probably young, dumb and naive enough to think we could go out and strap it up and win games in this league because you have some energy. We’re getting a dose of reality.”

The 49ers now have a hole to dig themselves out of. It’s not too late to do that — yet.

“We have two options, really,” said senior linebacker Jeff Gemmell. “Option one is to roll over and quit. Option two is to bring your best to the table every single day. We’re choosing option two.”

49ers notes

▪ Although the 49ers are allowing 231.8 rushing yards per game (13th in the league), Healy said there are no plans to deviate from the 4-2-5 defense he brought with him from Austin Peay.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be in this defense for 15 years now,” he said. “I’ve seen success with it when everybody’s on the same page and in the right position. That’s the biggest part for us.”

FIU rushing for 350 yards had more to do with bad tackling than anything else, Healy said.

“They had 170 yards after contact. We had guys in the right position, but they were getting run over. We’ve got to rally and get 11 hats on the football. Help each other out and not expect one guy to make the play.”

▪ The 4-2-5 defense has allowed Charlotte to have 19 sacks this season, equal to last season’s total.

▪ Healy said he hopes freshman Micaleous Elder (ankle) will be back after missing the FIU game. Defensive end Tyriq Harris (lower back) is also still out. Defensive tackle Johnny Ray and linebacker Jaylon Sharpe (concussions) are both questionable.

Scouting WKU

▪ Hilltoppers quarterback Ty Storey, a grad transfer from Arkansas, has stepped in for injured Steven Duncan (foot) and is completing 69.2 percent of his passes for 522 yards and three touchdowns in three starts.

▪ The WKU rushing defense — at 114.3 yards per game the second stingiest in C-USA — will be a challenge for the 49ers and running back Benny LeMay. Charlotte leads the league in rushing offense (218.7 per game) and LeMay is the league’s top rusher (103.7).

▪ Linebacker DeAngelo Malone leads C-USA with 7.0 sacks and 14.0 tackles-for-loss.