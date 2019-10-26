Chris Reynolds, Charlotte 49ers rally in the final minute to stun North Texas

Charlotte’s Tyler Ringwood caught three passes for 100 yards and a touchdown Saturday.

It looked like the only way the Charlotte 49ers were going to beat North Texas on Saturday was to somehow contain Mean Green quarterback Mason Fine.

And that wasn’t happening

Instead, the 49ers got a last-gasp, 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chris Reynolds to Victor Tucker with 18 seconds left, giving them an unlikely 39-28 Conference USA victory.

The 49ers, down 38-32 after North Texas’s Ethan Mooney hit a 51-yard field goal with 1:12 left, got the ball back at the 25. Reynolds drove the 49ers down the field, capping it with the winning touchdown pass to Tucker.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak by the 49ers (3-5, 1-3 C-USA). North Texas dropped to 3-5, 2-2.

Fine, Conference USA’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year, shredded Charlotte’s defense for 394 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes.

Fine’s impressive day was overshadowed by big performances by Reynolds, Tucker and running back Benny LeMay. Reynolds accounted for 432 total yards (336 passing, 96 rushing), throwing for three touchdowns and running for another. LeMay rushed for 155 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns, and caught two passes for 38 yards and another score. Tucker caught 10 passes for 140 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Fine threw three touchdown passes in the first half — all of 40 yards or more — as the Mean Green took a 21-7 lead at halftime. North Texas led 7-0 after Fine hit Jaelon Darden on a 64-yarder in the first quarter, upped it to 14-0 with a 40-yarder to Jyaire Shorter later in the quarter.

The 49ers, in danger of being blown out early, responded with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive early in the second quarter, capped by a 1-yard run by running back LeMay. That made it 14-7 with 5:50 left in the half.

But Fine went after 49ers cornerback Nafees Lyon on North Texas’s next possession, hitting Shorter down the right side for a 57-yard touchdown.

The game changed when ...

Reynolds found a well-covered Tucker in the right side of the end zone with 18 seconds left. Tucker broke back to the ball and outwrestled the North Texas defender for the winning touchdown.

Helmet stickers

Mason Fine: Mean Green quarterback completed his first nine passes, finished 26 of 38 for 394 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

Benny LeMay: Versatile 49ers running back did everything for his team, rushing and receiving.

Chris Reynolds: Hurt North Texas with his arm and legs.

Victor Tucker: 49ers receiver made several big catches, none bigger than the last.

Making sense of the numbers

1,128: Total combined yardage of both teams (589 by Charlotte, 539 by North Texas).