‘Greatest husband’ Will Healy finds perspective after 49ers snap 4-game losing streak

It’s sometimes difficult to keep things in perspective in the win-win-win world of college football. After you do win, of course, it’s a little easier to recognize that.

That’s what occurred to first-year 49ers’ coach Will Healy after his team broke a four-game losing streak on Saturday, beating North Texas 39-38 in a Conference USA game at Richardson Stadium.

“I was riding home with my wife after the game, and I said, ‘Is this really how superficial we are?’”Healy said. “’If we win, I’m the greatest husband in the world. If we’d lost, you’d be worried that I’d even talk to you.’

“But that’s how it goes. Ultimately it’s about the result on Saturday.”

Win the 49ers (3-5, 1-3 C-USA) did, ending a losing string that began at Clemson on Sept. 21 and exited after quarterback Chris Reynolds’ 34-yard touchdown pass to Victor Tucker with 18 seconds remaining subdued North Texas. The 49ers host Middle Tennessee (3-5, 2-2) on Saturday.

Healy said the difference in last Saturday’s win compared to the previous three losses (Charlotte was never in it against Clemson) came down to the 49ers’ ability to make plays when needed.

Several stood out to Healy:

▪ Marquil Osborne blocking a field goal that could have given North Texas an 11-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Instead, Charlotte took over and scored on a 5-yard run by Benny LeMay, cutting the lead to 35-33 after a two-point conversion failed.

▪ Two converted second-and-long plays in the second half — one from Reynolds to Tre Goode early in the third quarter that helped keep a scoring drive alive; the other a second-and 20 from Reynolds to Tyler Ringwood for 37 yards on the final drive. The next play was the game winner.

▪ Defensive back Jonnie Pitman breaking up a dangerous-looking pass over the middle after North Texas had taken possession one last time after Tucker’s touchdown. A few plays later, Fine was sacked by Markees Watts and fumbled with Jeff Gemmell recovering. That ended the game.

The 49ers defense struggled most of the game against Fine, who threw for 394 yards and five touchdowns. Healy said those shortcomings — blown coverages in the secondary were a consistent problem — were pointed out in film sessions Monday morning.

“That’s the stuff that’s going to get us beat,” Healy said. “It’s a lot more fun to coach it after a win, but we could have just as easily been sitting here on Monday saying if we make this play or that play, then we would be feeling differently. We made enough plays on defense to win the game, and that’s important. But we’re not anywhere close to where we need to be.”

49ers notes

▪ Reynolds is C-USA’s offensive player of the week after he rolled up a program-record 432 total yards against North Texas (career-highs in passing, 336, and rushing, 96).

▪ Charlotte’s 589 yards in total offense against the Mean Green were the most in the 49ers’ FBS history. The 49ers are in the top five in four offensive categories in the C-USA: rushing offense (206.4 yards per game, second), passing efficiency (146.91, third), scoring offense (31.9 per game, fourth) and time of possession (32:02, fifth).

▪ 49ers senior linebacker Gemmell now has 262 career tackles and is closing in on Karrington King’s record of 267. Gemmell would also pass senior safety Ben DeLuca (265), who’s out for the season with a shoulder injury.

▪ Healy said defensive tackle Tommy Doctor, who missed the North Texas game with a foot injury, is doubtful for Saturday.

Scouting Middle Tennessee

▪ The Blue Raiders pounded Florida International 50-17 last week. The Panthers beat Charlotte 48-23 on Oct. 12.

▪ Quarterback Asher O’Hara has thrown for 1,652 yards, completing 62.1% of his passes. He also leads Middle Tennessee in rushing (609 yards). He’s thrown for 11 touchdowns and rushed for six more.

▪ The Blue Raiders have gone six consecutive games without losing a fumble. They lost one in their season opener against Michigan and the following week against Tennessee State, but that’s been it.

▪ Receiver Ty Lee has had at least one reception in 48 consecutive games, the longest streak in the nation and in program history. He’s caught 29 passes this season for 256 yards and a touchdown.

▪ Among the assistants on head coach Rick Stockstill’s staff: former Clemson head coach Tommy West (defensive line), former Syracuse head coach Scott Shafer (defensive coordinator) and offensive coordinator Tony Franklin.

“Tony Franklin has an entire offensive system named after him,” Healy said.

That’s true: It’s called the Tony Franklin System. Franklin is well known for his expertise in spread offenses.