Charlotte 49ers roll past Middle Tennessee for second victory in a row

Charlotte’s Chris Reynolds (3) keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during early first-quarter action against Middle Tennessee on Saturday. Special to the Observer

A week after the Charlotte 49ers rallied for an emotional victory, they went into full domination mode Saturday in a 34-20 Conference USA triumph against Middle Tennessee at Richardson Stadium.

It was the second consecutive victory for Charlotte (4-5, 2-3 C-USA), which snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a 39-38 come-from-behind victory against North Texas.

The 49ers were without star running back Benny LeMay, who missed the game with a leg injury. But Charlotte didn’t seem to miss LeMay, running out to a 24-7 halftime lead behind quarterback Chris Reynolds and junior Aaron McAllister, LeMay’s backup. McAllister ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns, and Reynolds ran for a career-high 103 yards and a touchdown, and also completed 14-of-21 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown.

The victory puts the 49er within sight of their first bowl berth. Two victories in their three remaining games against Texas-El Paso, Marshall and Old Dominion would get Charlotte to the required six to be bowl eligible.

McAllister had only started one game previously in his career. Replacing an injured LeMay in 2017 against Western Kentucky, McAllister ran for 157 yards on 22 carries. His 89-yard run in that game remains the longest in 49ers history.

After Middle Tennessee (3-6, 2-3) scored on its first possession — a 19-yard pass from Asher O’Hara to Zack Dobson — Charlotte’s defense shut down the Blue Raiders for the rest of the half. After the 49ers forced four consecutive punts, Charlotte’s Jacione Fugate intercepted O’Hara with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left in the half.

The 49ers capitalized, getting a 38-yard field goal from Jonathan Cruz as time expired.

Charlotte pulled away in the third quarter, getting a 1-yard touchdown pass from Reynolds to tight end Christian Roberson and a 49-yard field goal by Cruz.

The Blue Raiders cut it to a two-possession game when O’Hara scored on a 7-yard run at the end of the third quarter and then threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Marshall with 8:46 left.

The game changed when ...

After forcing a punt in the first quarter and the score tied 7-7, Reynolds started Charlotte’s next possession by taking off on a 32-yard run. The 49ers never let up after that, scoring four plays later on an 18-yard run by Reynolds and taking a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Helmet stickers

Chris Reynolds, Charlotte: A week after shredding North Texas with his arm (336 yards) and legs (96 yards), he did it again to Middle Tennessee.

Aaron McAllister: Makes sure Charlotte doesn’t miss Benny LeMay when he gets hurt.

Asher O’Hara: Middle Tennessee’s quarterback was nearly Reynolds’ equal, rushing for 148 yards and passing for 118.

Making sense of the numbers

6: Tackles by Charlotte linebacker Jeff Gemmell, giving him a program record 268 for his career.