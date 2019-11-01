Are the Charlotte 49ers the next stop for Cam Newton’s younger brother Caylin?

Caylin Newton (3) is transferring from Howard after playing two-plus seaons for the Bison. The Washington Post

There’s a chance another Newton will soon play quarterback in Charlotte.

The Observer has confirmed that quarterback Caylin Newton — the younger brother of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton — will visit the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday during their game against Middle Tennessee at Richardson Stadium.

Caylin Newton announced in October that he was entering the NCAA’s transfer portal after having played two-plus seasons at Howard, an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision program that is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Newton played in four games this season for the Bison, which means he can redshirt and still have two seasons of eligibility remaining elsewhere after he graduates from Howard next spring.

As a grad transfer, Newton will be eligible to play in 2020.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It does come as a surprise,” Newton’s father Cecil Newton told the Washington Post. “There were some extenuating circumstances that we considered in this abrupt decision. I applaud the Howard experience — it’s not like he’s going to leave next week. We’ll be here until graduation in May; he’s not saying his goodbyes.”

Caylin Newton (6-foot-0, 195 pounds) was the MEAC’s rookie of the year in 2017, a season in which he led the Bison to a 43-40 upset of UNLV, a Football Bowl Subdivison program. In 2018, he was named the league’s offensive player of the year, averaging 313.3 yards in total offense and 263 passing yards per game.

.