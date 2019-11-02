Wesley Dugger lifts Davidson football to win over Valparaiso; Lenoir-Rhyne beats Wingate

Wesley Dugger’s second touchdown run of the game with two minutes remaining lifted Davidson to a 27-21 victory Saturday afternoon over visiting Valparaiso.

The junior running back’s 1-yard run capped a lengthy drive and broke a 21-21 tie. He accounted for about one-third of the offense for Davidson (6-3, 3-2 Pioneer Football), rushing 25 times for 106 yards.

Davidson’s defense held Valparaiso (1-8, 1-4) to 245 yards offense.

No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne 20, No. 12 Wingate 13

Javoris Smith intercepted a Wingate pass deep in Lenoir-Rhyne territory in the closing minutes, lifting the Bears to victory in a battle of unbeaten Division II powers.

Wingate (8-1, 6-1 South Atlantic) drove across midfield, but Smith’s interception ended the threat with 1:29 remaining.

Lenoir-Rhyne (9-0, 7-0) had taken a 20-6 lead on a 90-yard touchdown pass play with 12:21 left, but Wingate narrowed the gap on Shaw Crocker’s 4-yard pass to B.J. Muckelvene with 6:33 to play.

Muckelvene finished with seven catches for 106 yards.

Lenoir-Rhyne quarterback Grayson Willingham, of Weddington, threw for 169 yards -- including touchdown passes of 41 and 90 yards to Jaquay Mitchell.

Charleston Southern 30, Gardner-Webb 27

Gardner-Webb rallied from a 23-point deficit but fell short against the visiting Buccaneers.

Charleston Southern (3-6, 1-2 Big South) built its big lead, in part, behind two touchdown passes by Jack Chambers.

Gardner-Webb (3-6, 1-3) battled back and cut the deficit to 30-27 on a 3-yard pass from Kalen Whitlow to Devron Harper with 1:35 left in the game. That drive covered 66 yards and seven plays.

But the Bulldogs were unable to get the ball back.

Whitlow completed 33-of-52 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns.

NC A&T 22, SC State 20

Noel Ruiz kicked a pair of third-quarter field goals, lifting the Aggies over the Bulldogs in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference battle for first place.

S.C. State (5-3, 3-2) had taken a 10-0 lead in the second quarter, but the Aggies (6-4, 4-1) battled back and went in front 16-10 on Kylil Carter’s 4-yard pass to Korey Banks just 29 seconds before halftime.

Ruiz’s field goals gave N.C. A&T a 22-10 lead, but the Bulldogs came back on De’Mo Burrough’s 49-yard touchdown reception and a Dillon Bredsen field goal.

The Aggies won for the fifth straight time against S.C. State, although the Bulldogs lead the long series 32-23-2.

NC Central 28, Howard 6

N.C. Central held host Howard to 195 yards offense, including 39 rushing yards, and posted an easy victory.

The Eagles (4-5, 3-2 MEAC) led 14-0 after three quarters and pulled away with fourth-quarter touchdowns by Jordan Freeman, on a 37-yard run, and Latrell Collier, on a 2-yard plunge.

Howard fell to 1-8, 1-4.

