Lessons learned: Charlotte 49ers say they won’t be distracted by bowl talk

Charlotte’s Ishod Finger (30) picks up yardage against Middle Tennessee on Saturday. Special to the Observer

The Charlotte 49ers are finished just thinking about becoming bowl eligible for the first time in program history.

They know it’s time to do something about it.

So how easy will it be to put aside all the noise that comes with starting to get close to the six victories required to get to a bowl?

“Extremely easy,” said senior offensive tackle Cameron Clark. “I told the offensive line on Monday this has happened twice and I still don’t have a ring on my finger. Consideration is not enough at this point.”

The 49ers (4-5, 2-3 Conference USA) have been in this territory twice, falling short in 2018 (going 5-7) and 2016 (4-8).

The difference this season is that they’re finishing with two games in which they’ll be favored -- Saturday at Texas-El Paso (1-7, 0-5) and Nov. 30 at Old Dominion (1-8, 0-5). Between those games (after an off week) is a home game against East Division-leading Marshall (6-3, 4-1).

And they’re heading into the stretch on a two-game winning streak.

“If we are getting a fat head because we are 4-5, then you have different expectations than I have,” coach Will Healy said he told his players Tuesday. “This isn’t something we should talk about. We should be disappointed that we lost five games and fix that. We should be hungrier now than ever.

“They hear it, which is great. They’re playing for something in November. As a coach, you’re always worried about: what if you’re not playing for anything in November? We’re playing for something. Our practices and our intensity should be higher. Our preparation should be higher. It shouldn’t be as difficult to motivate them. We are playing for something; our guys know that. This should add to the motivation and they’ve handled it well.”

Makes sense to Clark.

“I feel like the team is hungry,” Clark said. “We have had small bits of success and we have enjoyed it so much and we are ready for it again. We are taking it one day at a time and everyone from the older guys to the newer guys everyone is stepping up in their maturity levels.”

49ers notes

▪ Charlotte played a nearly mistake-free game against Middle Tennessee, with one penalty and no turnovers. The Blue Raiders had just two penalties, but also turned the ball over twice. The interception by Jacione Fugate and fumble recovery by Nafees Lyon (forced by Brelin Faison-Walden) were turned into field goals by Jonathan Cruz.

▪ Healy said three injured players are questionable for the UTEP game: cornerbacks Lance McMillan (shoulder) and Marquill Osborne (concussion) and defensive tackle Tommy Doctor (foot).

▪ Punter Connor Bowler, who hurt his leg against North Texas and missed the Middle Tennessee, is expected to return against UTEP. Bowler, a grad transfer from Temple, averages 41.9 yards per punt. Kyle Corbett replaced Bowler by averaging 53.7 yards per punt, including a 63-yarder against Middle Tennessee.

▪ Lyon also injected some life into the 49ers return game against Middle Tennessee. He returned three punts for 45 yards, one of them 23 yards, the longest of the season for Charlotte.

Scouting UTEP

▪ The Miners have won just two games over the last three seasons, going 0-12 in 2017, 1-11 in ’18, then off to a 1-8 start this season.

▪ UTEP ranks second nationally in fourth-down conversion percentage (87.5, 14-of-16) and are 23rd in red-zone efficiency (21-of-23, 13 touchdowns, eight field goals).

▪ Miners running back Treyvon Hughes is second in C-USA in rushing touchdowns with 10.

▪ This game will feature two of the league’s leakier defenses: UTEP allows 36.5 points per game, while the 49ers concede 37.1.