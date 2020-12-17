Look out, Charlotte! Here comes Notre Dame, Clemson and ESPN College GameDay.

Tickets might be limited for the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium, but fans can still watch the game from home. For the second time, ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcast live from Charlotte.

The first show for the city was the 2017 ACC Championship Game between Clemson and Miami. On Saturday, the broadcast will air the ACC Championship game between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson.

While the show will have no spectators, it will feature its regular stars, host by Rece Davis, analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, David Pollack, as well as Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and Maria Taylor.