View photos from Clemson vs. Notre Dame for ACC Championship

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left, talks with a member of the team as they walk across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left, talks with a member of the team as they walk across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Check out photos from the Clemson Tiger’s vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC football championship game. Photos will be updated during and after the game.

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, center, walks across the field at Bank of America Stadium during a walk through on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney takes photographs of Bank of America Stadium during a walk through on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney walks across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team walk across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team walk across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
