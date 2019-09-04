Davidson opens Atlantic 10 conference schedule on the road

Davidson and junior guard Kellan Grady (31) will open their Atlantic 10 conference season with two consecutive road games in January. TIM COWIE/DavidsonPhotos.com

The Atlantic 10 released its 2019-20 men’s basketball conference schedule Wednesday. Davidson was greeted with consecutive road games against Duquesne (Jan. 5) and Rhode Island (Jan. 8) to start its league season.

The Wildcats, who return their top six players from last season’s team that went 24-10 and played in the National Invitation Tournament, went 14-4 in the league and lost to Saint Louis in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

After opening conference play on the road, Davidson returns to Belk Arena for two games against Saint Joseph’s (Jan. 11) and Richmond (Jan. 14). The Saint Joseph’s game will be the first home game Davidson will have played since a nonconference game against Coppin State on Dec. 10.

The Wildcats will play four Friday night games on ESPN2 or ESPNU — at Virginia Commonwealth (Feb. 7), at St. Bonaventure (Feb. 14), at Dayton (Feb. 28) and home against VCU (March 6).

The A-10 tournament is March 11-15 the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Wildcats open the season Nov. 8 against 2019 national semifinalist Auburn in Annapolis, Md.

Davidson 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule

November: 8, Auburn (at Annapolis, Md.); 12 at Charlotte; 16 vs. UNC Wilmington; 19 vs. Nevada; 22 vs. Wake Forest (at Spectrum Center); 28 vs. Marquette (at Orlando Invitational); 29 vs. Southern California or Fairfield (Orlando Invitational).

December: 1 vs. TBA (Orlando Invitational); 7 at Northeastern; 10 vs. Coppin State; 22 at Loyola-Chicago; 30 at Vanderbilt.

January: 5 at Duquesne; 8 at Rhode Island; 11 vs. Saint Joseph’s; 14 vs. Richmond; 19 at Fordham; 22 vs. Saint Louis; 25 vs. George Mason; 29 at George Washington.

February: 1 vs. Massachusetts; 7 at Virginia Commonwealth; 11 vs. Fordham; 14 at St. Bonaventure; 18 at Saint Joseph’s; 22 vs. Rhode Island; 25 vs. La Salle; 28 at Dayton.

March: 3 at Richmond; 6 vs. Virginia Commonwealth; 11-15 at Atlantic 10 tournament (at Brooklyn, N.Y.).