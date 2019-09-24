5 things to watch as Charlotte 49ers open men’s basketball practice

Guard Malik Martin (left) averaged more than nine points a game as a freshman for the Charlotte 49ers last season. Charlotte

Ron Sanchez’s second season as the Charlotte 49ers’ men’s basketball coach begins Wednesday with the first preseason practice. Although the 49ers have three starters returning, Sanchez’s team will have a different, deeper look than last season’s squad that went 8-21 and missed the Conference USA tournament.

Here are five things to know about the 49ers as they open practice, preparing for their season opener Nov. 6 at James Madison.

1. More options

If nothing else, this Charlotte team will be deeper than last season’s. Sanchez dismissed two key players before the 2018-19 season even started, then guys started getting hurt. There were some games where Sanchez’s first options off the bench were walk-ons.

That won’t be an issue this season. Losing only two seniors, Sanchez brought in four true freshmen, each of whom will have a chance to contribute, as well as two grad transfers with Division I experience.

2. Who’s the point guard?

Sanchez’s biggest task will be finding a replacement for point guard Jon Davis, who ranks third on the program’s all-time scoring list. But Sanchez, again, has options. Junior Jordan Shepherd sat out last season after transferring from Oklahoma, where he was backup to All-American Trae Young two seasons ago. Freshman Jahmir Young’s stock rose steadily during his senior season at DeMatha (Md.) High. Sophomore Cooper Robb also has the ability to run things.

3. Finding scoring

Davis was the 49ers’ go-to scorer last season and having that kind of player will be missed. Sophomore shooting guard Malik Martin (9.4 points per game) was the only other 49ers player who scored consistently, and Sanchez will need to find somebody else — perhaps by committee — to step up.

4. Experienced help

The only seniors on Charlotte’s roster are two grad transfers — guard Drew Edwards (Providence) and 6-foot-9 forward Amidou Bamba (Coastal Carolina). Their experience will be vital on a team that will feature 11 freshmen and sophomores.

5. The young kids

Sanchez’s second freshman recruiting class has the potential to be among the best the 49ers have had in several seasons. Young leads the way, along with two familiar names from the Charlotte area — guards Brice Williams (Hopewell High) and Caleb Stone-Carrawell (Cox Mill). If those last names sound familiar, they should: Williams is the son of the late Henry Williams, the 49ers’ all-time leading scorer; Stone-Carrawell’s father, Chris Carrawell, is a former Duke player.

There’s also some size in the freshman class in Anzac Rissetto, a 6-foot-10 center/forward from New Zealand.