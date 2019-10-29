The Big South has tri-favorites in men’s basketball. Who are they?

Gardner Webb, which won the Big South tournament last year and scared eventual champ Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament, is among the favorites to win the Big South crown this season. AP

It’s status quo in Big South Conference men’s basketball.

Defending regular-season co-champion Radford, tournament champ Gardner-Webb and perennial power Winthrop are the picks to dominate Big South men’s basketball again this season.

They were selected, in that order, by a panel of coaches and media, and the results were released Tuesday during the Big South’s annual preseason gathering.

“When it comes to close games and upsets, it will be more of the same,” says Gardner-Webb coach Tim Craft, whose team gave eventual NCAA champion Virginia a spirited battle in a first-round tournament game last March.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The Big South is a league where anything can happen on any night.”

Or, as Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey put it, “There are no nights off in this league.”

Radford will be led by guard Carlik Jones, named the preseason Player of the Year. He averaged 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Highlanders.

The Radford women were also picked as the conference’s best going into the season.

Gardner-Webb returns 6-5 swingman Jose Perez, a sophomore named to the preseason all-conference team who averaged 15.1 points a game during his first year.

“Jose Perez does so many things,” Craft says. “He creates a lot of problems for other teams.”

Otherwise, the Runnin’ Bulldogs return an experienced backcourt, but Craft says they’ll use five freshmen. Two of them — 6-9 forward Kareem Reid and 6-2 guard Lance Terry — will be impact players this season.

At Winthrop, the story this season will be unfamiliar faces. Kelsey says there are seven new players on the roster, but a couple are transfers with college basketball experience.

“This is a talented roster,” he says.

Josh Ferguson, the No. 3 scorer a year ago (11.1 points) a game, leads the group. “The talent is there,” Ferguson says. “We’ve got to keep working on the chemistry.”

A tough nonconference schedule that includes St. Mary’s and Duke will battle-harden the Eagles for the start of Big South play after Christmas.

Campbell, which tied Radford for first place a year ago but lost Chris Clemons (30.1 points a game), was picked for seventh this season.

Men’s poll: Radford got 13 of 29 first-place votes and 299 points. Gardner-Webb (14 and 295) was a close second. Following were Winthrop (2 and 253), Hampton (198), Charleston Southern (190), Longwood (164), High Point (152), UNC Asheville (105), Presbyterian (87) and USC Upstate (50).

Women’s outlook: Radford also was picked to win on the women’s side, followed by Hampton, UNC Asheville, Campbell, Gardner-Webb, High Point, Winthrop, Presbyterian, Charleston Southern, Longwood and USC Upstate.

The preseason Player of the Year pick was Hampton’s Ashley Bates, Gardner-Webb’s Carley Plentovich was named to the preseason all-conference team.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle