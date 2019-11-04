Here’s what we learned about Davidson basketball in its win over Glenville State

Davidson’s Carter Collins (24) goes to the basket against Glenville State’s Jaeger Martino (00) Monday. Tim Cowie/DavidsonPhotos.com

Davidson beat Division II Glenville (W.Va.) State, 102-94, in a men’s basketball exhibition Monday at Belk Arena. Here are some takeaways from the victory.

▪ Glenville actually gave Davidson a dose of what it’s like to play Davidson. The Pioneers led 51-49 at halftime, making nine 3-pointers in the process. The Pioneers’ fullcourt press never let up, giving the Wildcats problems most of the game. The Pioneers made 15-of-44 3-pointers on the night; Davidson was 15-of-32.

▪ Davidson junior guard Kellan Grady showed no ill effects of the knee injury that held him back last season. He had 26 points — including Davidson’s first 11. He was 9-of-17 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

▪ The game featured a matchup of Davidson sophomore guard Luke Frampton and his brother Noah, a Glenville sophomore guard who started his career at Marshall. The Framptons — teammates on a state championship team at Poca (W.Va.) High — came alive against each other during one first-half stretch when Noah hit two 3-pointers over Luke, who answered with one of his own.

▪ Luke Frampton, who led the Atlantic 10 in 3-pointers made (100) and makes per game (2.9), finished with 20 points, hitting 6-of-11 3-pointers.

“Luke played with joy tonight,” Wildcats coach Bob McKillop said.

▪ Jon Axel Gudmundsson and Luka Brajkovic were pretty quiet in the first half but came alive in the second. Gudmundsson, last season’s player of the year in the A-10, had 5 five points in the first half and finished with 17 points. Brajkovic, the Wildcats’ 6-foot-10 forward who was one of the league’s top freshmen last season, finished with 15 after scoring three in the first half. Brajkovic has significantly bulked up to who has bulked up significantly from last season’s 220 pounds to 250.

▪ Davidson’s true freshmen — forwards Hyunjung Lee and David Kristensen — saw plenty of action. They’re both in the mold of a typical Davidson forward — long, with good ball skills and able to shoot from long range.

▪ Senior guard KiShawn Pritchett missed the game with a sore knee that has plagued his entire career. Junior forward Bates Jones replaced Pritchett in the starting lineup.

▪ Grady and Gudmundsson were named earlier in the day to the 50-player Naismith Award watch list. The Naismith goes to the top player in college basketball.

The Wildcats open the season Friday against No. 24 Auburn in Annapolis, Md.