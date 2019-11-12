Charlotte 49ers snap six-game losing streak to rival Davidson to win Hornets’ Nest

The Charlotte 49ers hold up the “Battle for the Hornets’ Nest” trophy after beating Davidson 71-58 at the Halton Arena in Charlotte on Friday, November 12, 2019. The Charlotte Observer

The Hornets’ Nest Trophy is returning to Halton Arena.

The Charlotte 49ers snapped a six-game losing streak to Mecklenburg County rival Davidson on Tuesday, beating the Wildcats, 71-58.

It was the most significant victory in recent seasons for the 49ers (1-1), who are in rebuild mode under second-year coach Ron Sanchez.

Charlotte, which leads the series 29-17, got 16 points and nine rebounds from grad transfer Drew Edwards, a grad transfer from Providence, and a double-double from forward Milos Supica (12 points, 10 rebounds). Davidson (0-2) had 20 points from junior guard Kellan Grady.

The 49ers led 39-22 at halftime. They were 15-of-30 from the field with many of those baskets coming on layups in the interior of Davidson’s defense. The 49ers also outrebounded the Wildcats 19-12, with Supica grabbing six of them (to go along with nine points).

The Wildcats never found much offensive footing in the first half, going 10-of-24 from the floor. Grady’s eight points led Davidson at halftime and Frampton had seven.

Charlotte plays again Sunday at home against Wake Forest. Davidson hosts UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

And one

The 49ers led by 24 with 17:46 left and maintained a margin of around 20 points for the next few minutes. But Davidson went on a run, cutting the lead to nine points (62-53) when Mike Jones hit a 3-pointer with 5:11 remaining. The Wildcats could get no closer than that.

Personal foul

Davidson had 12 turnovers versus just nine assists. The Wildcats’ assist-to-turnover ratio is normally much better than that. Last season, Davidson averaged 14.7 assists and 11.1 turnovers per game.

ICYMI

Davidson was without senior guard KiShawn Pritchett and junior guard Carter Collins. Pritchett had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last week and is out indefinitely. There was no immediate word on the nature of Collins’ injury.

Charlotte freshman guard Caleb Stone-Carrawell will redshirt due to a lower back injury that kept him out of the season opener against James Madison.

Making sense of the numbers

2: Free throws attempted by Davidson (none in the second half).

3: Charlotte players who scored in double figures (Edwards, Supica and Jordan Shepherd).

6: Consecutive games in the rivalry Davidson had won before Tuesday.

29-17: All-time series record, led by Charlotte.

35-23: Charlotte’s rebounding edge.