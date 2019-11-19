Davidson Wildcats trounce Nevada behind Kellan Grady’s 24 points

Davidson head coach Bob McKillop, pictured here Nov. 12, had his team playing strong Tuesday against Nevada. The Charlotte Observer

Davidson jumped on Nevada early and went on to a 91-71 victory Tuesday at Belk Arena.

The Wildcats (2-2) got a season-high 24 points from junior guard Kellan Grady, 19 points and 11 rebounds from sophomore forward Luka Brajkovic and 18 points from senior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson. It was the second consecutive victory for Davidson, which opened the season with losses against Auburn and Charlotte.

After the Wolf Pack (2-3) took an early 9-5 lead, Davidson went on a 16-2 run and led by as many as 12 points in the first half. The Wildcats got that lead thanks to defense and 3-point shooting, forcing the Wolf Pack into 12 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, including seven during one nine-possession stretch.

The best illustration of that was a blocked shot by Davidson guard Luke Frampton, who ran back down the floor and nailed a 3-pointer. The Wildcats finished the half shooting 7-of-15 from 3-point range.

Nevada overcame all those first-half turnovers by shooting 13-of-24 from the field and outrebounding Davidson 17-12. The Wolf Pack turned the ball over 21 times total.

And one

The Wildcats again made an effort to get Brajkovic involved early. But unlike Saturday’s game against UNC Wilmington (when he scored 17 points in the first half), Brajkovic was off he mark in the first half against the Wolf Pack, making 3 of 7 shots. He still had nine points and five rebounds in the first half.

Personal foul

Although the Wolf Pack started two players 6-foot-8 or taller (Robby Robinson and Johncarlos Reyes), it didn’t have a blocked shot against a Davidson team that had just one starter as tall as 6-10 (Brajkovic).

ICYMI

Coach Steve Alford is in his first year at Nevada after being fired at UCLA. One of Alford’s assistants is Craig Neal a former Georgia Tech player who, like Alford, is a former New Mexico head coach.