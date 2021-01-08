Why coach Bob McKillop likes what he sees in Davidson basketball’s depth

There was plenty to talk about after Davidson’s 61-48 men’s basketball victory Tuesday night at Duquesne - most notably, Bob McKillop’s 600th victory as head coach of the Wildcats.

But “Bob McKillop” is not among McKillop’s favorite topics of conversation, so as is typically the case, the coach changed the subject quickly.

“It brings back such memories of the 32 years … all the players and coaches I’ve gotten to know,” McKillop said of the milestone.

Then it was on to other topics. Among them: his team’s depth.

Davidson (6-4, 2-1), which hosts Dayton (5-3, 1-2) at 9 p.m. Friday in an Atlantic 10 game, has been getting solid contributions from all nine players in McKillop’s regular rotation. It is among the Wildcats’ deepest team in several years.

Guard Michael Jones scored 11 points in 16 minutes in a Dec. 22 victory over Vanderbilt.

Forward Bates Jones of Charlotte Latin had 12 rebounds in 25 minutes Dec. 18 against Rhode Island. Center Nelson Boachie-Yiadom has given Davidson solid inside play as a reserve.

The other reserve, freshman Grant Huffman, stepped into the spotlight Tuesday night. The Wildcats had all sorts of offensive problems and fell 12 points behind Duquesne. Enter Huffman, a 6-5 shooting guard. In a season-high 19 minutes, he scored seven points, grabbed four rebounds, and added three assists and two steals.

“He was really good, and in every way,” McKillop said.

Grant Huffman and his love for Davidson

Many of Davidson’s standout players came to the campus with limited fanfare among U.S. college basketball fans. McKillop recruits heavily overseas, and his recruits also include hidden gems, like Steph Curry.

Huffman was not quite so “hidden.”

He was Cleveland-area Player of the Year last season and a first-team all-Ohio selection.

Huffman led Lakewood St. Edward, one of the Cleveland area’s sports giants, to a 25-1 record as a senior. The Eagles were a state title contender in Division 1, but COVID-19 halted the state tournament.

In a Cleveland TV interview last February, Huffman said Davidson was his goal.

“I’ve been trying to get that offer since the beginning,” he said. “I love the coaching staff, and I love the school.”

McKillop said Huffman can do a lot of things for the Wildcats.

“He’s going to be a good point guard,” he said. “He’s getting better and better. And he’s capable of doing a lot of things.”

Who is Dayton?

Dayton, one of the nation’s top teams last season, is adjusting to a team without all-America Obi Toppin, now with the NBA’s New York Knicks. Five players are averaging in double figures, led by all-America candidate Jalen Crutcher (18.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists a game) at guard. Mustapha Amzil, a 6-10 freshman center from Finland, is averaging 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.

The Flyers lost one of those double-figures scorers, however, to injury. Guard Rodney Chatham tore a ligament in his right hand Dec. 30 against La Salle and underwent surgery Thursday. He will be out six to eight weeks.

Friday night’s game will be carried by ESPN2.

Next week, Davidson’s game against No. 23 St. Louis has been postponed due to coronavirus issues within the Billikens’ program, which has paused all basketball activities.