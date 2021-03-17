How high-energy Russell Jones has embraced his role for NCAA-bound Winthrop basketball

Growing up, Russell Jones Jr. has fond memories watching the NCAA tournament.

The Winthrop guard recalls UConn’s championship runs, first with Kemba Walker in 2011 and then in 2014. Now, Jones and 12th-seeded Winthrop hope to make their own memories as the Eagles begin their March Madness run Friday against fifth-seeded Villanova.

“It is crazy I am going to be on the same stage as them, and we definitely have a great team at Winthrop,” Jones said. “So we definitely have a capability to go deep into the tournament. It is a dream come true for real.”

The Eagles are a trendy pick to pull a first-round upset. Winthrop is making its 11th NCAA tournament appearance, all coming since 1998. The Eagles would have been in last year’s tournament had it not been canceled because of COVID-19.

Winthrop, which traveled to Indianapolis on Saturday, has had some time off since its March 7 win over Campbell that clinched the Big South Tournament title.

“I think we celebrated more last year just because (this year) we know we have business that wasn’t finished,” Jones said. “We feel like we can do some damage in the tournament. We aren’t just one of those teams that are happy to be there. We want to stay there for a long time and have the possibility to do that.”

Jones is Winthrop’s ‘one-man press break’

Jones has played a key role for Winthrop’s season coming off the bench. The former Westwood High School standout was part of the big Eagles’ 2019 in-state recruiting class that included Chase Claxton (Legacy), Kelton Talford (Great Falls) and Tennessee transfer DJ Burns (York Prep).

The 5-foot-8 guard is averaging 5 points, 2 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 14.2 minutes a game this year playing behind Big South Player of the Year Chandler Vaudrin, who leads the team in points, rebounds and assists per game. Jones missed the first two games of the season because of COVID-19 contract tracing.

Jones’ numbers and minutes are down from his freshman season — 7.3 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 18 minutes per game — but that is more to do with the emergence of Vaudrin. What’s not down are Jones’ enthusiasm and energy coming off the bench.

Jones’ teammates refer to him as the “one-man press break” for his ability to handle the ball under the pressure. Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey does a drill in practice where he puts extra defenders on the court to see how his guards can deal with the press.

“If we even get close to that 10-second call, just give it to Russ and he’ll just zoom by them. It’s crazy, you could put four extra people on the court and he’s like, ‘OK try me,’” forward D.J. Burns said of Jones. “You’ve seen the man go. Like the man has heart, he’s going to go relentlessly. It doesn’t matter if the guy he’s guarding is 6-foot-4 or someone his height. He’s coming at you, you know?

“And most people don’t have that edge that he has to be the same person every day and be very consistent.”

Jones had to be more patient this season and stay ready to bring that energy off the bench. He also knows his time to be the team’s starting point guard might come in his final two years of college. For now, Jones is content with his role and wants to help the Eagles make that Cinderella run in the tournament.

Some of Jones’ best games have been late in the season for the Eagles. He had a season-high 17 points in 17 minutes against High Point on Feb. 18. In the quarterfinals of the Big South tournament, he dished out 10 assists in 18 minutes of action.

“My role is to be a great point guard for this team. Score the ball when I could score the ball. Make plays when I can make plays and defend at a high level. Help out in any way possible,” Jones said. “It is team first here. And a lot of players can’t really do that. Lots of players worried about their stats and numbers. We don’t care who gets the glory or shines. We are all here to do one thing: win games.

“This year has taught me a lot about patience, learning to soak things up from Chandler. When that time hits next year, I will be ready to lead this team and keep it at a high level.”

NCAA tournament: Villanova vs. Winthrop info, betting odds

Who: No. 5 Villanova (16-6) vs. No. 12 Winthrop (23-1)

Region: South

Game location: Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis

When: 9:57 p.m. Friday

TV: TNT

Line: Villanova by 6 (Action Network)

Columbia SC natives in NCAA Tournament

A list of Columbia natives playing in the 2021 NCAA Tournament:

Robert Braswell, Syracuse: Blythewood HS grad appeared in 21 games and averaged 3.5 points. Averaged 10.5 points in Syracuse’s two ACC tournament games.

Jordan Bruner, Alabama: Spring Valley HS product was a grad transfer to Alabama after playing at Yale. Missed time because of injury but started 21 games this season and averaged 6.1 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Juwan Gary, Alabama: Gray Collegiate standout appeared in 27 games, averaged 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds this year.

Chevez Goodwin, Southern Cal: Hammond HS standout was a grad transfer after playing at Wofford and College of Charleston. Played in 29 games, averaged 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Russell Jones, Winthrop: Westwood HS standout averaging 5 points, 2 assists and 1.5 rebounds.

James Reese, North Texas: AC Flora HS standout averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds in his second season for the Mean Green.

Clyde Trapp, Clemson: Lower Richland HS standout started all 23 games, averaging 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 rebounds

Kendall Wall, Alabama: Spring Valley HS standout was grad transfer from Francis Marion. Has played in 14 games this season.

Malcolm Wilson, Georgetown: Ridge View HS standout is sophomore center for the Hoyas and has appeared in 11 games this season.