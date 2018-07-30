High school football: Previewing Alexander, Anson, Richmond and Watauga counties

Inside Alexander, Anson, Richmond, Watauga counties
3 bold predictions
1. Alexander Central keeps rising: After five straight losing seasons from 2011-15, the Cougars have won 17 games the past two years. In 2018, 20 lettermen and 12 starters return..
2. Richmond Senior gets back to being Richmond: There’s a lot of buzz around second-year coach Bryan Till’s team. Richmond was 7-5 last season after winning 51 times the past five seasons. Till returns a talented team and the preseason top 10 rankings are warranted.
3. Watauga to push Alexander Central in the Northwestern 3A/4A: Watauga hasn’t won a league title since 2007, but the Pioneers return 12 starters and 21 lettermen from a 10-3 team.
Players to watch
▪ Isaac Chapman, Alexander Central, Sr., DL, 6-2, 275: Chapman had nine sacks and 23 tackles for loss last season.
▪ Caleb Hood, Richmond Senior, So, QB, 6-0, 185: Passed for 2,095 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.
▪ Anderson Castle, Bryce Satterfield, Watauga: Castle (5-11, 175, Jr.) is a junior quarterback who ran for 1,456 yards and 23 touchdowns. Satterfield (5-10, 160, Jr.) ran for 1,447 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Can’t-miss games
Richmond Senior at Butler, Sept. 7: Traditional powers meet in Matthews in a potential N.C. 4AA preview.
Alexander Central at Watauga, Sept. 28: A game, though early, that could decide a league championship.
Scotland County at Richmond Senior, Nov. 2: Traditional rivals meet in what could be a game to determine the Sandhills 4A conference championship.
