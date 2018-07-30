Prep football team capsules: Alexander, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Richmond, Watauga Counties

ALEXANDER CENTRAL
Head Coach: Butch Carter (3rd year as Alexander Central head coach).
2017 Record: 10-2 (6-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference).
2018 Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A conference.
Returning Starters: 12
Returning Letterman: 20
Key Returning Starters: Isaac Chapman, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 275);
Lyndon Strickland, Sr., TE/LB (6-2, 235); Tevin Clark, Sr., RB/LB (5-10, 215); Steven Montgomery, Jr., RB/DB (5-7, 165); Jordan Brown, Sr., WR/LB (5-8, 150).
Key Returnees: Garrett Martin, Jr., OL/DL (6-3, 265); Zach Wooten, Jr., RB/DB (5-10, 150); Colston Yount, Jr., ATH (5-10, 150).
Outlook: After five straight losing seasons from 2011 to 2015, Alexander Central has 17 wins in the last two years, including a 10-2 campaign and a Northwestern 3A/4A conference title in 2017. But after a 1st-round playoff loss to Cuthbertson, the Cougars will have plenty of motivation going into this season with 12 starters back. Alexander Central, led by seniors, Jordan Brown (88 tackles last year), Isaac Chapman (23 tackles for a loss, nine sacks), Tevin Clark (524 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns last year) and Steven Montgomery (374 yards rushing, six touchdowns last year), are eager to prove they can repeat as conference champions and make a deep playoff run.
--JAY EDWARDS
ANSON COUNTY
Head Coach: Ralph Jackson (4th year as Anson County head coach; 9-26 at Anson County).
2017 Record: 4-8 (4-1 in the Rocky River conference).
2018 Conference: Rocky River conference/2AA.
Returning Starters: 11 (7 offense; 4 defense).
Returning Letterman: 11
Key Returning Starters: Wesley Lear, Jr., QB (5-11, 195); Rasheed Burns, Sr., LB (5-8, 200); Alex Spencer, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 250); Zack Sikes, Sr., OL (6-0, 300); Tyheem Hubbard, Sr., DB (5-7, 165).
Key Returnees: Jalen Marshall, Jr., WR/DB (5-7, 160); Dequan Sturdivant, Jr., RB (5-10, 190); Marlon Liles, Jr., LB (6-1, 190).
Outlook: FILL
--JAY EDWARDS
ASHE COUNTY
Head Coach: Brian Hampton (7th year as Ashe County head coach; 34-37 at Ashe County).
2017 Record: 3-8 (3-4 in the Mountain Valley 1A/2A conference).
2018 Conference: Mountain Valley 1A/2A conference/2A.
Returning Starters: 11 (7 offense; 4 defense).
Returning Letterman: 21
Key Returning Starters: Luke Hudler, Sr., QB (6-1, 170); Branson Shepherd, Sr., WR (6-2, 175); Corbin Coldiron, Sr., WR (6-1, 170); Alex Lacroix, Sr., LB/RB (5-11, 185); Tyler Harmon, Sr., OL (6-4, 260).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Coach Brian Hampton has a solid record (34-37) in his six seasons at Ashe County, but the Huskies have struggled in the past two years going 4-7 in 2016 and 3-8 in 2017. Hampton and company will look to air it out early and often and have a quarterback in senior Luke Hudler (3,007 yards passing, 24 touchdowns last year) and the receivers in Corbin Coldiron (44 catches for 556 yards last year) and Branson Shepherd (40 catches for 532 yards last year) to put points on the board. If Ashe County is going to make a move up the Mountain Valley 1A/2A conference standings (finished 5th-place last year) their younger defense will also have to step up.
--JAY EDWARDS
AVERY COUNTY
Head Coach: John “Mac” Bryan (1st year as Avery County head coach; 45-16 overall).
2017 Record: 2-9 (0-5 in the Western Highlands’ 1A/2A conference).
2018 Conference: Western Highlands’ 1A/2A conference.
Returning Starters: 9
Returning Letterman: 11
Key Returning Starters: Sam McCollum, Sr., QB/KR (6-0, 180); Cole Singleton, Sr., RB/LB (6-0, 215); Tyree Jackson, Sr., RB/CB (5-10, 180); Lucas Andrews, Jr., RB/LB (6-1, 190); Austin Duncan, Jr., C (5-10, 220).
Key Newcomers: Troy Hoilman, So., WR/S (6-2, 180); Cyle Hicks, So., OL (6-3, 240); Levi Andrews, Fr., DE (6-2, 215).
Outlook: Appalachian State graduate, first-year coach, Mac Bryan is used to winning (45-16 at Oollewah High (TN) and looks to breathe new life into an Avery County team that has won just six games in the last three years combined. The Vikings have some of the pieces they need to improve, including senior quarterback, Sam McCollum (1,200-plus total yards, 14 touchdowns last year), linebackers, Lucas Andrews (58 tackles last year) and Cole Singleton (92 tackles last year) and defensive back, Tyree Jackson. Winning a few more games, and getting out of the bottom of the Western Highlands’ conference standings would be a big step in the right direction this season.
--JAY EDWARDS
RICHMOND SENIOR
Head Coach: Bryan Till (2nd year as Richmond Senior head coach; 8th year overall, 49-39 overall).
2017 Record: 7-5 (5-2 in the Sandhills’ Athletic conference).
2018 Conference: Sandills’ Athletic conference/4A.
Returning Starters: 9 (5 offense; 4 defense).
Returning Letterman: 22
Key Returning Starters: Caleb Hood, So., QB (6-0, 185); Malik Stanback, Sr., WR/DB (6-1, 180); Bobby Terry, Sr., WR/RB (5-11, 195); Jake Ransom, Sr., C (6-3, 270); John Jones, Jr., ILB (6-0, 200); Joerail White, Jr., ILB (6-0, 220); Jordan Wall, Sr., WR (5-10, 170); Jaheim Covington, Jr., RB (5-10, 190).
Key Newcomers: C.J. Tillman, So., OLB (5-11, 195); Derek Barringer, Jr., S (6-0, 175); D’Marcus Harrington, Jr., S (6-0, 175); A.J. Isaac, Sr., DL (6-6, 270); Jakolbe Baldwin, So., WR (6-1, 160).
Outlook: After winning 51 games in the five previous seasons, the Raiders slipped to 7-5 a year ago, including a 1st-round, home playoff loss to North Mecklenburg. This year there will again be great expectations in Rockingham with nine starters back, led by sophomore quarterback, Caleb Hood (2,095 yards passing, 16 touchdowns last year) and seniors in center, Jake Ransom, and wide receiver, Malik Stanback (22 yards per catch last year, runs 4.4, 40-yard dash). Add in a solid defense and Richmond Senior should be right back in the mix to contend for a Sandhills’ Athletic conference title and with their tradition are always a team no one wants to see in the playoffs.
--JAY EDWARDS
WATAUGA
Head Coach: Ryan Habich (6th year as Watauga head coach; 43-19 at Watauga; 93-33 overall).
2017 Record: 10-3 (5-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference).
2018 Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A conference/3A.
Returning Starters: 12 (6 offense; 6 defense).
Returning Letterman: 21
Key Returning Starters: Anderson Castle, Jr., QB (5-11, 175); Bryce Satterfield, Jr., TB (5-10, 160); Jackson Greene, Sr., DB (5-11, 175); Ben Critcher, Sr., FB/LB (6-0, 180); Braeden Myers, Sr., SB/LB (5-9, 165); Eli Suggs, Sr., TE/LB (5-10, 190); Zach West Sr., WB/DB (5-9, 160); Eli Bentley, Sr., OL/DL (6-3, 215); Sam Sappington, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 185); Bradley Holshouser, Sr. OL/DL (6-3, 225); Jaiden Bond, Jr., WB/DB (5-9, 160); Sterling Sauls, Jr., OL/DL (6-0, 215).
Key Returnees: Grant Oliver, Jr., WR/DB (5-9, 160); Jake Watson, Jr., LB/TE (5-10, 175).
Key Newcomers: Adrion Cassidy, Jr., OL/DL (6-1, 230).
Outlook: Watauga has had a lot of success in Coach Ryan Habich’s five-year tenure averaging nine wins per season in that span. The Pioneers will lean on the dynamic one-two punch in junior quarterback, Anderson Castle (1,456 rushing, 23 touchdowns last year), junior running back, Bryce Satterfield (1,447 yards rushing, 25 touchdowns) and junior wingback, Jaiden Bond (696 yards rushing last year) that combined for nearly 3,500 yards rushing last season. Watauga will look to control game with its unforgiving running game and a solid defense as they try to win their first conference title since 2007. The Pioneers run the ball early and often and that also makes them a team no one will want to face in November (playoffs) in a one-and-done scenario.
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments