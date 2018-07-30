BREAKING: Mallard Creek High hires former Gaston County star as new basketball coach

Mallard Creek has named former Gaston County star Jabarr Adams as its new head boys basketball coach.
Mavericks athletics director Phil Davanzo said Adams was the school’s first choice after former coach Jason Causby left to return to Rowan County to coach North Rowan. Causby, 42, had previously been head coach at Salisbury High.
Causby coached at Mallard Creek for one season, rebounding from an 0-9 start to finish 7-17.
Adams, 34, was assistant coach at Gastonia Ashbrook High last season. Previously, he worked as a college basketball assistant at Northeastern State, Montevallo (Ala.), Tarleton State (TX) and UNC-Pembroke.
Adams was a high school standout at Ashbrook High who later played at Rockingham Community College and UNC-Pembroke.
Adams received a degree in social work from UNC Pembroke in 2006. He also earned a masters in physical education/sport administration from UNC Pembroke in 2008.
“I’m really excited to have Jabarr,” Davanzo said. “When coach Causby gave us his word (he was leaving), there was no one else we wanted more. He accepted right away and we’re excited to have him and watch him take our program to the next level.”
