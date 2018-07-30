Top 3 national recruit Cole Anthony to play in Charlotte in November

Two local high school basketball tournaments got a big boost last weekend when a top five national recruit announced he was going to play his senior season at Oak Hill (Va.) Academy.
Cole Anthony, the No. 3-ranked player in the class of 2019 according to 247Sports, announced Saturday he was transferring from Archbishop Molloy (NY) to Oak Hill for his senior season.
Anthony and Oak Hill will play in the Phenom Carmel Christian Tip-Off Nov. 10 and at the Queen City Classic Extravaganza Nov. 16 at Rocky River High.
In the Queen City Classic on Nov. 16, Oak Hill will play the boys team from Northside Christian at 8:30. At 7, Charlotte Country Day’s girls will face an opponent to be determined.
Anthony and Oak Hill are also scheduled to play in the Phenom Battle at the Rock Dec. 1 in Rock Hill.
Anthony, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound rising senior, is the son of former UNLV star Greg Anthony. At Oak Hill, Cole Anthony will join former Charlotte Catholic and Charlotte Christian star B.J. Mack on a national power that has produced stars like Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Jerry Stackhouse.
Oak Hill has won eight high school national championships under head coach Steve Smith.
Anthony was MVP of the Nike Peach Jam tournament, where he averaged 26.2 points per game, 8.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in five games against elite high school national talent. Duke and UNC are in the running for Cole, who is also considering Kansas, Louisville and Oregon, among others.
