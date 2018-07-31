Catawba County high school football preview

3 bold predictions
Catawba Bandys will rebound: The Trojans, 10-24 the past three seasons, won three of their final four games in 2017. New coach Tom Eanes has a history of rebuilding programs and has nine starters back, including all-conference RB/DE Ethan Howard.
Maiden won’t fizzle early again: The Blue Devils’ 11-0 regular season ended with a upset loss to Newton Foard in the first round of the 2AA playoffs in 2017. With 13 starters back, including LB Chris Morgan (116 tackles), the Blue Devils’ mission this year is a deep playoff run.
Newton Foard will be a threat: 15 starters return from a 9-4 second-round playoff team. Forget about the 4-18 record in 2015 and ’16, this is a talented team that will be a tough out in November.
Players to watch
Deandre Carlton, Hickory, DB, 5-8, 160, Jr: Helped his team to a 6-6 record last season with 67 tackles, four interceptions. Hickory was 4-29 the three previous seasons.
Jack Colosimo, Corey Siemer, Newton Foard: Colosimo, a senior QB, and Siemer, a junior RB, helped spark a 9-4 record last season, the school’s best since 2008. Colosimo threw for 1,500 yards, 19 scores; Siemer rushed for 1,137 yards, 12 TDs.
Xavian King, Hickory St. Stephens, RB, 5-10, 155, Sr.: One of 12 starters back from a 5-7 team (two wins better than 2016). King rushed for 1,062 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior linebacker Chance Benfield (146 tackles in ‘17) and safety Nathaniel Vera (108) return.
Kyjuan McClain, Newton-Conover, WR/DB/RB, 5-8, 175, Sr: One of 11 returning starters for first-year coach Steven Pack, a former school assistant. The Red Devils were 9-3 last season.
Caleb McDaniel, Maiden, WR/QB/DB/KR, 5-9, 165, Sr.: He had more than 1,000 all purpose yards, 13 scores last season.
Can’t-miss games
Newton Foard at Maiden, Aug. 17: Two championship favorites (Maiden in South Fork 2A; Foard in Northwest Foothills 2A) kick off season with big nonconference game.
Maiden at Newton-Conover, Oct. 26: It’s Senior Night at Newton, and this game could go a long way in determining the South Fork conference champion.
Hickory at Hickory St. Stephens, Nov. 2: This big inner-city battle could have playoff implications for both teams.
Team Capsules
BANDYS
Head Coach: Tom Eanes (1st year as Bandys’ head coach; 30th year overall).
2017 Record: 5-7 (3-4 in the South Fork 2A conference).
2018 Conference: South Fork 2A conference/2AA.
Returning Starters: 9 (4 offense; 5 defense).
Returning Letterman: N/A.
Key Returning Starters: Ethan Howard, Sr., RB/DE (5-11, 240); Jacob Ellis, Sr., QB/DB (5-9, 155); Anthony Bisulca, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 265); Elijah Clarke, Sr., AB/DB (5-6, 145); Josh Williams, Jr., BB/LB (6-2, 200); Lake Hojnacki, Sr., QB/DB (6-1, 170); Isaiah Talbert, Sr., AB/LB (6-1, 185); Aaron Johnson, Sr., DE/TE (6-1, 220).
Key Returnees: Jackson Spicer, So., AB/DB (5-11, 170); Nash Shook, Sr., OL/DE (6-4, 230); Carson Sigmon, Sr., WR/DB (5-11, 165); Nate Mirman, Sr., OL/DL (5-11, 240).
Outlook: Bandys has struggled in recent times, going 10-24 overall in the last three years combined. But after a 2-6 start last year, the Trojans won three of their final four games. New head coach Tom Eanes has a history of rebuilding programs and will look to do so again at Bandys. He has a veteran team with nine starters back, led by all-South Fork 2A conference running back/defensive end Ethan Howard. It might take Bandys some time to adjust to a new offense, but the Trojans should battle to stay in the middle of the league race and in the playoff picture.
--JAY EDWARDS
BUNKER HILL
Head Coach: Patrick Clark (1st year as Bunker Hill head coach).
2017 Record: 1-10 (1-5 in the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference).
2018 Conference: Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference.
Returning Starters: 8 (3 offense; 5 defense).
Returning Letterman: 11
Key Returning Starters: Carlos Fletcher, Sr., OT/DE (6-5, 235); Raheem Carson, Jr., WR/DB (5-6, 150); Chance Cardin, Jr., WR/DB (5-9, 150).
Key Returnees: Hector Stamey, Jr., QB/DB (5-7, 165); Casey Bolick, Jr., OL/DL (6-0, 250); Parker Garrison, FILL, RB/LB (5-10, 170).
Outlook: Bunker Hill has struggled in recent years, going 4-40 in the last four seasons. This year, former Maiden assistant Patrick Clark takes over the program. He will look to improve an offense that averaged just 17 points per game last year.
--JAY EDWARDS
FRED T. FOARD
Head Coach: Derrick Minor (3rd year as Fred T. Foard head coach, 12-12 at Fred T. Foard; 43-33 overall).
2017 Record: 9-4 (4-2 in the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference).
2018 Conference: Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference.
Returning Starters: 15 (8 offense; 7 defense).
Returning Letterman: 19
Key Returning Starters: Jack Colosimo, Sr., QB/DB (6-0, 180); Corey Siemer, Jr., RB (6-1, 200); Cooper Butts, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 280); Andrew Bishop, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 220); Aram Lomaz, Sr., RB/DL (5-8, 205); Daniel Lackey, Jr., WR/DB (6-1, 170); Tyler Freeman, Sr. OL/DL (6-4, 230).
Key Returnees: Adam Riffle, Sr., RB/DB; Hunter Walker, Jr., OL/DL (6-0, 290); Kevin Yang, Jr., OL/DL (5-6, 207).
Outlook: After going 4-18 overall in 2015 and 2016, Foard made a big jump to 9-4 in 2017, the Tigers’ best record since 2008. Fred T. Foard returns 15 starters led by senior quarterback Jack Colosimo (1,500 yards passing, 19 touchdowns last year), junior running back, Corey Siemer (1,137 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns last year) and a veteran offensive line. The Tigers have the experience and talent to challenge Hibriten for the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference title and make a deep playoff run.
--JAY EDWARDS
HICKORY
Head Coach: Russell Stone (2nd year as Hickory head coach; 40th year overall, 268-148).
2017 Record: 6-6 (4-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference).
2018 Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A conference.
Returning Starters: 11 (6 offense; 5 defense).
Returning Letterman: 19
Key Returning Starters/Players: Kevin Shuford, Sr., WR/RB (5-7, 160); Jaylyn Harper, Sr., WR (6-2, 168); Harrison Boston, Sr., PK/P (6-0, 218); Malcolm Eley, Sr., OL (5-8, 220); Damien Mautz, Jr., OL/DL (5-9, 237); Bryce Stober, Sr., QB (5-7, 172); Sebastian Parrish, Jr., MLB (6-1, 228); Jaden Byrd, So., DL (6-3, 272); Deandre Carlton, Jr., S (5-8, 160); Tristan Rankin, Jr., S (6-3, 197); Elijah Milsap, Jr., DB (5-10, 170); Nkosie Abernathy, Sr., DE (6-5, 268); Quintavius Saddler, Sr., LB/RB (5-9, 230).
Key Newcomers: De Bryant, So., OL/DL (6-3, 305); Lane Logan, Jr., WR (5-10, 168); Greyson Lineberger, Jr., OL (5-11, 240).
Outlook: After going 4-29 from 2014 to 2016, Hickory was one of the most improved teams in the state at 6-6 overall last year in Stone’s first year. This season, with 11 starters back, the Red Tornadoes should be even better. Hickory has an experienced team, ledby seniors Kevin Shuford (1,172 yards receiving, 11 touchdowns in 2017) and Quintavius Saddler (567 yards rushing, 67 tackles). Junior Deandre Carlton (67 tackles, four interceptions last year) also returns. Senior kicker/punter Harrison Boston (39.8 yards per punt, five of six field goals last year) is also a major weapon on special teams that few team possess. Hickory should continue to move up the Northwestern 3A/4A conference ladder and get back to the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
--JAY EDWARDS
HICKORY HAWKS
Head Coach: Jim Ruark (5th year as Hickory Hawks’ head coach/31-20 at Hickory Hawks; 92-113 overall).
2017 Record: 5-7 overall (NACA state runner-up).
2018 Conference: Freelance/NACA.
Returning Starters: 10
Returning Letterman: 17
Key Returning Starters: Max Fulcher, Sr., C (6-3, 305); Chris Maxy, Sr., G/DE (6-2, 270); Nathan Hull, Sr., RB/LB (5-10, 165); Garrett Sain, Jr., QB/DB (5-8, 165); Jerah Jacumin, Jr., OL/DL (6-4, 250).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: After three straight winning seasons from 2014-2016, the Hawks were up and down at 5-7 last year, but still made it to the NACA championship game before losing a 8-6 heartbreaker to the Central Virginia Disciples. This year, Ruark depend on a veteran offensive line with seniors Max Fulcher (4.7 pancakes per game) and Chris Maxy. The line will need to protect well while junior quarterback Garrett Sain and senior running back Nathan Hull, establish themselves.
--JAY EDWARDS
MAIDEN
Head Coach: Will Byrne (3rd year as Maiden head coach; 19-5 at Maiden).
2017 Record: 11-1 (7-0 to win the South Fork 2A conference).
2018 Conference: South Fork 2A conference.
Returning Starters: 13 (6 offense; 7 defense).
Returning Letterman: 18
Key Returning Starters: Caleb McDaniel, Sr., WR/QB/DB/KR (5-9, 165); Chris Morgan, Jr., LB/TE (6-0, 230); Gannon Bishop, Sr., DE/OL (6-0, 245); Dylan Abernathy, Jr., WR/DB (6-0, 165); Lee Turner, Sr., DE/RB (6-0, 190); Braxton Wright, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 245); Montrell Stinson, Sr., WR/SS (6-3, 200); Jarrett Isaac, Sr., LB/TE (5-10, 185).
Key Newcomers: Bain Sipe, Jr., QB (5-9, 175); Kylen Bradshaw, Jr., LB (5-11, 230) (Newton Conover transfer); Presley Poovey, Jr., OL (6-0, 250).
Outlook: Maiden’s perfect 11-0 season also ended with a thud in a 16-0, first round 2AA playoff loss to Fred T. Foard. But the team in “The biggest little football town in the world” is eager to prove they can repeat as South Fork 2A conference champions and go much deeper into the playoffs in 2018. The Blue Devils have plenty of talent with 13 starters back. Do-it-all senior Caleb McDaniel (1,000-plus all-purpose yards, 13 touchdowns), senior offensive lineman, Braxton Wright and new quarterback Bain Sipe (10-0 for J.V. team last year) will lead the offense. On defense, Chris Morgan (linebacker, 116 tackles last year), Gannon Bishop (defensive end) and Jarrett Isaac (linebacker) headline an experienced defense.
--JAY EDWARDS
NEWTON CONOVER
Head Coach: Steven Pack (1st year as Newton Conover head coach).
2017 Record: 9-3 (6-1 in the South Fork 2A conference).
2018 Conference: South Fork 2A conference.
Returning Starters: 11 (5 offense; 6 defense).
Returning Letterman: 18
Key Returning Starters: Jaden Adair, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 275); Kyjuan McClain, Sr., WR/DB/RB (5-8, 175); Jalen Corpening, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 250); Chris Clark, Sr., DL (5-9, 235); Kylan Bradshaw, Jr., LB/HB (6-0, 230); Jordan Thompson, Jr., DE/HB (6-2, 245).
Key Newcomers: Brandon Johnson, So., WR/DB (5-11, 160); Josh Nichols, Jr., WR/LB (5-11, 170); Ethan Reid, So., QB (6-2, 185).
Outlook: Former Newton Conover assistant Steven Pack (most recently North Lincoln head coach) takes over a Red Devils’ team that went 9-3 and finished runner-up to rival Maiden, in the South Fork 2A conference last year. Newton Conover returns 11 starters with do-it-all playmaker Kyjuan McClain leading the offense, while the Red Devils’ defensive front, headlined by Jaden Adair, Chris Clark and Jalen Corpening, looks to be dominant as well. Newton Conover will need some new players to step forward on both sides of the ball as they adjust to a new head coach (Pack was hired in late May when Matt Beam resigned), but should be right in the mix to contend the South Fork 2A conference title again in 2018.
--JAY EDWARDS
ST. STEPHENS
Head Coach: Wayne Hicks (6th year as St. Stephens’ head coach; 19-38 at St. Stephens).
2017 Record: 5-6 (4-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference).
2018 Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A conference/3A.
Returning Starters: 12 (6 offense; 6 defense).
Returning Letterman: 18
Key Returning Starters: Xavian King, Sr., TB (5-10, 155); Chance Benfield, Sr., LB (6-1, 195); Nathaniel Vera, Sr., S (5-10, 170); Blake Barber, Sr., LB (5-6, 150).
Key Returnees: Zayvion Huitt, Jr., QB/DB (5-7, 150); Zach Lee, Jr., WR (6-4, 180).
Outlook: The Indians made strides last year going from 3-8 in 2016 to 5-7. This season, Hicks’ team could take another step forward with 12 starters back, led by senior running back, Xavian King (1,062 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns last year). The St. Stephens’ defense will also be strong with seniors in linebacker Chance Benfield (146 tackles last year) and safety, Nathaniel Vera (108 tackles last year) providing leadership.
--JAY EDWARDS
