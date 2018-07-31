Observer-area players dominate preseason NC Preps all-state football team

The N.C. Preps preseason all-state team features 16 players from the Observer’s coverage zone.

Of the 13 offensive players selected, six were from Mecklenburg County and 10 total from the Observer’s coverage area.

On offense, the area players include Indian Trail QB Sam Howell and Harding RB Quavaris Crouch. Three area wide receivers were selected: Hough’s Nolan Groulx, West Mecklenburg’s Khafre Brown and Providence Day’s Porter Rooks.

Monroe tight end Traevon Kenion made the team along with three area offensive lineman: Charlotte Country Day’s Triston Miller, Mallard Creek’s Parker Moorer, Belmont South Point’s Larry Dowdy and Mooresville’s DaMarcus Mills.

On defense, North Stanly lineman C.J. Clark was joined by Providence Day linebacker Osita Ekwonu and two defensive backs -- Gastonia Huss’ Tony Davis and Hough’s Tyus Fields. Two more area athletes were named to the special teams: Hickory Ridge athlete Garrett Williams and North Stanly long snapper Drew Little.

Click here to see the entire team.