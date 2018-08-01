Mallard Creek linebacker J’trell Washington, left, and the Mavericks kick off the season ranked No. 1 in a statewide preseason poll. Mallard Creek opens the season later this month against S.C. 5A state champ Dutch Fork
High School Sports

Mallard Creek, Charlotte Catholic top preseason statewide prep football poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

August 01, 2018 09:19 AM

Two Mecklenburg County high school football teams are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes in the Carolina Gridiron preseason statewide poll.

Carolina Gridiron released preseason polls for all four classes.

Mallard Creek, the 2017 N.C. 4AA runner-up, begins No. 1 in the 4A class. Fifteen teams are ranked in each class.

Also ranked in the 4A preseason poll are No. 4 Hough, No. 5 Butler, No. 6 Vance, No. 7 Harding, No. 8 Myers Park and No. 14 Indian Trail Porter Ridge.

In 3A, Charlotte Catholic is No. 1. Area teams ranked include No. 6 Indian Trail Sun Valley, No. 7 Kings Mountain, No. 8 Boiling Springs Crest, No. 10 Weddington and No. 12 Kannapolis Brown.

In 2A, state champ Lenoir Hibriten starts No. 1. Belmont South Point is No. 3, Shelby is No. 4, Mount Pleasant is No. 7 and East Lincoln is No. 15.

Finally, in 1A, North Stanly is the highest ranking area team at No. 4, followed by No. 5 Bessemer City, No. 10 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, No. 11 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson and No. 12 North Rowan.

Carolina Gridiron will update rankings each week on its website.









4A

  1. Charlotte Mallard Creek
  2. Wake Forest
  3. Greensboro Page
  4. Cornelius Hough
  5. Matthews Butler
  6. Charlotte Vance
  7. Charlotte Harding
  8. Charlotte Myers Park
  9. Wilmington Hoggard
  10. Garner
  11. Scotland
  12. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons
  13. East Forsyth
  14. Indian Trail Porter Ridge
  15. Fayetteville Seventy-First





3A

  1. Charlotte Catholic
  2. Havelock
  3. Asheville Reynolds
  4. New Hanover
  5. Clayton
  6. Monroe Sun Valley
  7. Kings Mountain
  8. Boiling Springs Crest
  9. Jacksonville
  10. Weddington
  11. Southern Nash
  12. Kannapolis Brown
  13. Greensboro Dudley
  14. Greenville Conley
  15. Southeast Guilford

2A

  1. Lenoir Hibriten
  2. Wallace-Rose Hill
  3. Belmont South Point
  4. Shelby
  5. Elizabeth Northeastern
  6. North Davidson
  7. Mount Pleasant
  8. Reidsville
  9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage
  10. Randleman
  11. South Columbus
  12. Southwest Onslow
  13. East Duplin
  14. Hendersonville
  15. East Lincoln





1A

  1. Tarboro
  2. Mount Airy
  3. Edenton Holmes
  4. North Stanly
  5. Bessemer City
  6. Mitchell
  7. Murphy
  8. Cherokee
  9. Williamston Riverside
  10. Mount Holly Mountain Island
  11. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson
  12. North Rowan
  13. East Surry
  14. East Wilkes
  15. Washington County





