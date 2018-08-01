Mallard Creek, Charlotte Catholic top preseason statewide prep football poll

Two Mecklenburg County high school football teams are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes in the Carolina Gridiron preseason statewide poll.
Carolina Gridiron released preseason polls for all four classes.
Mallard Creek, the 2017 N.C. 4AA runner-up, begins No. 1 in the 4A class. Fifteen teams are ranked in each class.
Also ranked in the 4A preseason poll are No. 4 Hough, No. 5 Butler, No. 6 Vance, No. 7 Harding, No. 8 Myers Park and No. 14 Indian Trail Porter Ridge.
In 3A, Charlotte Catholic is No. 1. Area teams ranked include No. 6 Indian Trail Sun Valley, No. 7 Kings Mountain, No. 8 Boiling Springs Crest, No. 10 Weddington and No. 12 Kannapolis Brown.
In 2A, state champ Lenoir Hibriten starts No. 1. Belmont South Point is No. 3, Shelby is No. 4, Mount Pleasant is No. 7 and East Lincoln is No. 15.
Finally, in 1A, North Stanly is the highest ranking area team at No. 4, followed by No. 5 Bessemer City, No. 10 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, No. 11 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson and No. 12 North Rowan.
Carolina Gridiron will update rankings each week on its website.
4A
- Charlotte Mallard Creek
- Wake Forest
- Greensboro Page
- Cornelius Hough
- Matthews Butler
- Charlotte Vance
- Charlotte Harding
- Charlotte Myers Park
- Wilmington Hoggard
- Garner
- Scotland
- Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons
- East Forsyth
- Indian Trail Porter Ridge
- Fayetteville Seventy-First
3A
- Charlotte Catholic
- Havelock
- Asheville Reynolds
- New Hanover
- Clayton
- Monroe Sun Valley
- Kings Mountain
- Boiling Springs Crest
- Jacksonville
- Weddington
- Southern Nash
- Kannapolis Brown
- Greensboro Dudley
- Greenville Conley
- Southeast Guilford
2A
- Lenoir Hibriten
- Wallace-Rose Hill
- Belmont South Point
- Shelby
- Elizabeth Northeastern
- North Davidson
- Mount Pleasant
- Reidsville
- Burnsville Mountain Heritage
- Randleman
- South Columbus
- Southwest Onslow
- East Duplin
- Hendersonville
- East Lincoln
1A
- Tarboro
- Mount Airy
- Edenton Holmes
- North Stanly
- Bessemer City
- Mitchell
- Murphy
- Cherokee
- Williamston Riverside
- Mount Holly Mountain Island
- Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson
- North Rowan
- East Surry
- East Wilkes
- Washington County
Comments