Burke County high school football preview

3 Bold Predictions
▪ Valdese Draughn and East Burke will step forward this season: Each team won two games in 2017, but both schools’ coaches feel their teams are ready to make a jump. We agree.
▪ Morganton Freedom will challenge for a league title: The Patriots averaged 11 wins per season from 2010-15, but have been 13-11 since. That changes this year with capable QB Jayden Burchfield and RB CJ Hayden leading an offense that will score points.
▪ Morganton Patton continues its rise: New coach Jonathan Browning was defensive coordinator for teams that have won 17 games the past two seasons. He returns nine starters and 20 lettermen to keep that momentum.
Key Players
Jayden Burchfield, Morganton Freedom, 6-3, 205, Jr: Burchfield threw for 3,244 yards and 30 touchdowns last season and returns receivers Christian Fox (nine TDs catches in ‘17) and Jaxon McMahon (76 catches, eight TDs).
CJ Hayden, Morganton Freedom, RB, 5-9, 185, Sr: Teams will have to pay attention to Freedom’s pass game, so it should open up lanes for Hayden, who had 590 yards rushing last season.
Mason Streppa, Morganton Patton, DB, 6-1, 185, Sr: Had 131 tackles and six interceptions last season.
Can’t-Miss Games
Morganton Freedom at Shelby, Aug. 15: The first game played in North Carolina this season will give Freedom an early test. Out-of-county rival Shelby is again a state title contender.
Morganton Freedom at East Burke, Aug. 31: Called “Fat Friday,” this is Burke County’s oldest rivalry game. This year’s game will be the 45th in the series.
Morganton Draughn at Morganton Patton, Sept. 28: Both teams look to improve on two-win seasons a year ago. This is a potential win both teams will need to do that.
Burke County Team Capsules
DRAUGHN
Coach: Chris Powell (1st year as Draughn head coach).
2017 record: 2-9 (1-5 in the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference).
2018 conference: Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference.
Returning starters: 12 (5 offense; 7 defense).
Returning letterman: 15
Key returning starters: Tyler McKinney, Sr., RB/LB (6-0, 185); Daniel Melton, Sr., LB/FB (6-0, 195); Colton Singleton, Sr., TE/DE (6-3, 215); Griffin Singleton, Sr., DE/OL (6-1, 200); Jesse Gullet, Sr., WR/DB (6-1, 180).
Key returnees: Braxton Cox, Jr., QB (6-0, 175); Zach Poteet, So., LB (5-11, 180).
Outlook: First-year coach Chris Powell, believes his team has energy going into this season and has a strong senior class to lead the way. The Wildcats - who have won just 10 games in four seasons - also have 12 starters back and will look to two-way standouts like Tyler McKinney, Daniel Melton and Colton Singleton to help them move up the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference standings and back into playoff contention.
-Jay Edwards
EAST BURKE
Coach: Mark Buffamoyer (2nd year as East Burke head coach).
2017 record: 2-9 (1-5 in the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference).
2018 conference: Northwest Foothills’ 2A.
Returning starters: 9 (5 offense; 4 defense).
Returning letterman: 10
Key returning starters: Brett Childers, Jr., LB/RB (5-10, 170); Jaylan Jefferson, Sr., FS/WR (5-10, 150); Chase Childers, Jr., DB/RB (5-10, 165); Josh Moore, Jr., DB/RB (6-1, 180); Damion Young, Sr., DE (6-2, 220).
Key returnees: Seth Pruitt, Jr., QB (6-0, 185); Brandon Icard, Jr., DB/RB (5-7, 155); Hunter Bostain, Jr., OL/DL (5-11, 210); Luke Cline, Sr., TE/DE (6-3, 200).
Outlook: The Cavaliers have struggled with 2-9 records each of the past two seasons, including only one winning mark in the past seven years. But Buffamoyer returns nine starters, including quarterback Seth Pruitt, running back Josh Moore and linebacker Brett Childers. He believes East Burke has the pieces to move out of the bottom of the Northwest Foothills’ conference standings and keep the program going in a positive direction.
-Jay Edwards
FREEDOM
Coach: Luke Little (1st year as Freedom head coach).
2017 record: 7-5 (4-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference).
2018 conference: Northwestern 3A/4A (3A).
Returning starters: 10
Returning letterman: 20
Key returning starters: Jayden Burchfield, Jr., QB (6-3, 205); C.J. Hayden, Sr., RB (5-9, 185); Christian Fox, Sr., WR (6-2, 170); Jaxon McMahon, Sr., WR (5-7, 160); James Boyd, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 290).
Key newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: After averaging 11 wins per season between 2010 and 2015, the Patriots have 13-11 overall the past two seasons. This year, Freedom has talent at the skill positions in junior quarterback Jayden Burchfield (3,244 yards passing, 30 touchdowns last year), senior running back C.J. Hayden (590 yards rushing last year) and wideouts Christian Fox (nine receiving touchdowns last year) and Jaxon McMahon (76 catches, eight touchdowns last year). If the offensive and defensive lines can develop quickly, Little’s team could contend for a NW3A/4A conference title and be a factor deep into the postseason.
-Jay Edwards
PATTON
Coach: Jonathan Browning (1st year as Patton head coach; former Patton defensive coordinator).
2017 record: 9-4 (5-1 in the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference).
2018 conference: Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference/2AA.
Returning starters: 9
Returning letterman: 20
Key returning starters: Mason Streppa, Sr., S/SB (6-1, 185); Michael Day, Sr., OT/DT (6-2, 220); Jamir Epps, Sr. RB/DB (5-8, 170); Caleb Taylor, So., DB/QB (6-2, 170); Matthew Byrd, Sr., RB/DB (6-1, 175).
Key returnees: Weston Fleming, Jr., QB (5-9, 160); Carson Carswell, Sr., OL/LB (5-10, 170); Alex Flores, Jr., RB/LB (5-11, 200).
Outlook: Former Patton defensive coordinator Jonathan Browning takes over a Panthers team that has won 17 games the past two years. This season, Patton looks to keep its momentum with playmakers like Jamir Epps (592 yards rushing, seven touchdowns last year) and Matthew Byrd (400 yards rushing, six touchdowns) on offense. On defense, cornerback Mason Streppa (131 tackles, six interceptions last year) returns. The Panthers believe they can stay in the upper half of a tough Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference race and get another solid playoff seed.
-Jay Edwards
