Prep football preview: Union County Schools

3 Bold Predictions

▪ Cuthbertson will be above .500: After going 18-20 in the past three seasons, Cuthbertson returns 12 starters, 35 lettermen -- and plenty of talent. Cuthbertson will not finish 5-8 as it did in 2017.

▪ Monroe won’t have back-to-back losing seasons: The Redhawks were 5-7 last season, moving up to 3A from 2A. That was Monroe’s first losing record in more than a decade. It won’t happen again. The traditional power, led by legendary coach Johnny Sowell, returns nine starters and plenty of talent.

▪ Porter Ridge will emerge as a regional power: The Pirates were 8-5 last season and return 14 starters, including the reigning Southwestern 4A player of the year (in the conference that includes regional powers like Butler and Myers Park). Porter Ridge averaged 33 points per game last season. This year, it’ll be more.

Key Players

Carson Cross, Marvin Ridge, DB, 6-0, 160, Sr.: Cross had eight interceptions last season for a 10-2 team.

Sam Howell, Indian Trail Sun Valley, QB, 6-1, 215, Sr.: One of the nation’s top recruits. Howell accounted for nearly 5,000 yards offense and 60 touchdowns last season.

Traevon Kenion, Monroe, WR/DE, 6-4, 220, Sr.: South Carolina recruit is a terror on defense and a favorite target for QB Tre Shepherd (1,700 yards passing, 17 TDs).

Whitner Litton, Weddington, QB, 6-0, 185, Sr: Threw for 3,117 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.

Grayson McCall, Indian Trail Porter Ridge, QB, 6-3, 205, Sr.: Reigning Southwestern 4A player of the year threw for 1,414 yards, 13 touchdowns and ran for 907 yards, 12 scores. He’ll pair with Duke commit Jaylen Coleman (1,279 yards rushing, 15 TDs) in a powerhouse backfield.

Josh Sepe, Waxhaw Cuthbertson, LB, 6-3, 205, Sr.: Sepe had 157 tackles last season and is one of 35 lettermen returning to try to improve on last season’s 5-8 record.

Can’t Miss Games

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Sept. 7: Non-conference game should sell out with a pair of elite QBs (Sun Valley’s Sam Howell, Porter RIdge’s Grayson McCall).

Butler at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Sept. 28: If Porter Ridge wants to break through and win the Southwestern 4A championship, this would be game to take advantage of, playing a league favorite at home.

Weddington at Charlotte Catholic, Sept. 28: An early-season game that could go a long way towards determining the Southern Carolinas championship.

Union County team capsules

CUTHBERTSON





Head Coach: David Johnson (6th year as Cuthbertson head coach; 34-32 at Cuthbertson; 43-43 overall).

2017 Record: 5-8 (3-4 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC)).

2018 Conference: Southern Carolinas’ conference/3A.

Returning Starters: 12 (6 offense; 6 defense).

Returning Letterman: 35

Key Returning Starters: Josh Sepe, Sr., OLB (6-3, 205); Davis Walker, Sr., QB (6-5, 200); Myles Wallace, Sr., RB (5-9, 180); Jayden Jennings, Sr., WR/DB (5-11, 185); Chris Panko, Sr., S/LB (6-0, 190); Trevor Grant, Sr., WR (6-2, 200).

Key Newcomer: Peyton Tully, Sr., OL (5-9, 180) (Edmund, OK transfer).

Outlook: After winning the SCC title and advancing to the 3A state semifinals in 2014, Cuthbertson has been up and down at 18-20 overall in the last three seasons. This season, the Cavaliers have some momentum to build on after upsetting Alexander Central in the first round of the playoffs last year. Cuthbertson has a senior-heavy team back with play makers on both sides of the ball, including senior linebackers Josh Sepe (157 tackles) and Chris Panko on defense and quarterback Davis Walker and running back Myles Wallace (1,300 yards rushing) on offense.

That experience should help Cuthbertson get back into the upper half of the SCC standings and give them a chance to be a dangerous playoff matchup once again.

-Jay Edwards

FOREST HILLS





Head Coach: Cory Smith (3rd year at Forest Hills’ head coach; 5-18 at Forest Hills).

2017 Record: 4-8 (2-2 in the Rocky River conference).

2018 Conference: Rocky River conference/2A.

Returning Starters: 12

Returning Letterman: 16

Key Returning Starters: Keeshawn Tyson, Sr., WR/DB (6-2, 195); Kendrick McLaurin, Sr., RB/WR (6-0, 175); Marion Holmes,, Sr., QB/ATH (5-7, 145).

Key Returnee: Romel Wright, So., LB/DE/TE (6-3, 220).

Outlook: After a 1-10 record in 2016, Forest Hills took a major step, mproving to 4-8 last season. The Yellow Jackets will look to an explosive offensive with senior leaders in quarterback Marion Holmes (805 yards passing last year), running back Kendrick McLaurin (6.1 per carry last year) and wideout Keeshawn Tyson (28 receptions for 379 yards last season) to put points on the board. Forest Hills has the experience to move up the Rocky River conference standings and get into more favorable playoff position.

-Jay Edwards

MARVIN RIDGE





Head Coach: Aubrey Carter (4th year as Marvin Ridge head coach).

2017 Record: 10-2 (6-1 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC).

2018 Conference: SCC/3A.

Returning Starters: 9

Returning Letterman: 23

Key Returning Starters: Zach Yaggi, Sr., OL (6-3, 255); Jonathan Clark, Sr., DE (5-10, 210); Carson Cross, Sr., CB (6-0, 160); Sean Brown, Sr., WR (6-4, 180); Chase Fiedor, Sr., OL (6-2, 290); Marcus Robitaille, Sr., S (6-0, 180); Will Smith, Sr., LB (5-9, 190); Anthony Hinton, Sr., OL (6-2, 240); Jason Stricker, Sr., K (6-0, 160).

Key Newcomers: Jake Cameron, Sr., QB (6-0, 180); Sean O’Brien, Jr., DE (6-2, 220); Aidan Twombly, Jr., TE (6-3, 190); Bruce Kennon, Jr., WR (6-2, 180); Jack Makarewicz, Jr., DB (6-2, 175); Ian Hutter, So., WR/DB (5-10, 170).

Outlook: The Mavericks were a perfect 10-0 going into a Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) championship game against Charlotte Catholic last year. But after a loss to the Cougars and first-round playoff loss to rival Sun Valley their season came to crashing halt. But those losses give the Mavericks plenty of motivation going into 2018 as Coach Aubrey Carter returns a veteran team with plenty of playmakers, including seniors, Sean Brown (eight receiving touchdowns last year), Carson Cross (seven interceptions last year), Will Smith (103 tackles last year), Jason Stricker (2017 SCC specials’ teams’ player of the year) and Zach Yaggi (All-SCC offensive lineman).

--JAY EDWARDS

METROLINA CHRISTIAN





Head Coach: Thomas Langley (9th year as Metrolina Christian head coach; 51-28 at Metrolina Christian).

2017 Record: 8-3 (4-0 in the NCISAA Western Conference/NCISAA 4A).

2018 Conference: NCISAA Western Conference/NCISAA 4A.

Returning Starters: 13

Returning Letterman: 35

Key Returning Starters: C.J. Parker, Sr., DE (6-1, 255); Walker Leslie, Sr., C (6-3, 275); Indiana Moen, Jr., MLB (6-1, 205); Myles Saxton, Sr., QB (6-1, 185); Dylan Quick, Sr., S (6-0, 185); Carson Carpenter, Jr., OLB (5-10, 175); Cameron Robinson, Sr., OL/DT (6-1, 255).

Key Newcomers: Jadus Davis, Jr., RB/DB (Forest Hills transfer); Jack Crump, Jr., RB/DB (Sun Valley transfer); Eli Venn, Jr., DL (Piedmont transfer).

Outlook: Metrolina Christian has never had a losing season in its eight-seasons under Coach Thomas Langley. While the team has to replace all-state running back Ishod Finger (2,478 yards rushing), it still has plenty of firepower from an offense that averaged 44 points per game, led by senior quarterback Myles Saxton. Add in a strong defense, led by senior defensive end C.J. Parker and junior middle linebacker Indiana Moen, and the Warriors have the pieces to compete for NCISAA Western conference title and be a factor in the (NCISAA) Division II playoffs.

-Jay Edwards

MONROE





Head Coach: Johnny Sowell (13th year as Monroe head coach; 120-56 at Monroe).

2017 Record: Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC)/3A.

2018 Conference: Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC)/3A.

Returning Starters: 9

Returning Letterman: 10

Key Returning Starters: Traevon Kenion, Sr., WR/DE (6-4, 220); Tre Shepherd, Sr., QB/DB (6-3, 188); JahTwan Stafford, Sr., PR/RB/DB (5-9, 185); Javon Robinson, Sr., OL/DL (5-10, 230); Amir Joseph, Jr., OL/DL (5-10, 240); Elijah Bost, Sr., LB/DL (6-0, 215); Christopher Colon, Sr., LB (6-0, 212); Isiah Harris, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 245); Salen Streater, Jr., DB/RB/WR (5-10, 175).

Key Returnees: Kaliq Sturdivant, Sr., DB/RB (5-8, 180); Max Helms, Jr., DE/WR (6-0, 180).

Key Newcomers: Omarion Rushing, So., OL/DB (6-3, 265); Jemarion Rushing, So., OL/DL (6-3, 265).

Outlook: Monroe struggled in its first year in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC), moving up from 2A to 3A, going 5-7 overall, the Redhawks’ first losing record since 2006. But Coach Johnny Sowell is a proven winner and has plenty of talent led seniors, wide receiver, Traevon Kenion (South Carolina commit), quarterback Tre Shepherd (1,700 yards passing, 17 touchdowns passing last year) on offense, and linebackers, Christopher Colon (91 tackles) and Elijah Bost (85 tackles) on defense. The Redhawks are eager to get back their winning tradition and should get back in thick of the SCC race and be a tough, playoff matchup in 2018.

--JAY EDWARDS

PARKWOOD





Head Coach: Tim Speakman (2nd year as Parkwood head coach).

2017 Record: 2-9 (0-7 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC)).

2018 Conference: Southern Carolinas’ conference/3A.

Returning Starters: 11

Returning Letterman: 18

Key Returning Starters: Daniel Morrison, Jr., LB (6-1, 220); Austin Cain, Jr., LB/WR (5-10, 210); Kobe Funderburk, Jr., WR/DB (5-10, 165); D.J. Oakley, Sr., WR (6-1, 170); Isaiah Rape, Sr., OL/DL (5-10, 250).

Key Returnees: Brock Cain, Jr., QB (5-10, 195); Semetrius Drakeford, Jr., RB (5-8, 150); Brooks Musington, Jr., DB/WR (6-0, 175); Austin Burns, So., (6-2, 190).

Outlook: After going a respectable 26-26 from 2013-16, Parkwood found out just how tough life was going to be in the SCC, as the Rebels fell to 2-9, including an 0-7 mark in conference play. This year, the Rebels return 11 starters and will need whoever wins the quarterback job (junior Brock Cain or sophomore Austin Burns) to get the ball to wideouts Kobe Funderburk and D.J. Oakley. The Rebels are going to have to put more points on the board (averaged 14.8 points per game last year) if they are going to find a way to climb out of the bottom of the SCC standings.

-Jay Edwards

PIEDMONT





Head Coach: Luke Hyatt (4th year as Piedmont head coach; 12-22 at Piedmont; 39-67 overall).

2017 Record: 3-8 (1-6 in Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC)).

2018 Conference: SCC/3A.

Returning Starters: 9

Returning Letterman: 24

Key Returning Starters: James Price, Sr., MLB/FB (6-1, 220); Kyle Pressley, Sr., DB/WR (6-1, 170); Travis Murphy, Sr., DE (6-3, 225); Jacob King, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 245); Brooks Gsell, Jr., DB/WR (6-1, 160).

Key Newcomers: Ty Nicholas, So., OL/DL (6-3, 265); Brance Westbrooks, So., ATH (5-11, 160).

Outlook: After back-to-back 3-8 seasons, the Panthers have nine starters back while breaking in a new starting quarterback and feature running back. Piedmont will again look to run the ball early and often with an experienced offensive line as they look to impose their will with a ball control offense. On defense, the Panthers look to stop the run with seniors in middle linebacker, James Price (80 tackles last year) and defensive end, Travis Murphy (47 tackles, 4.5 sacks last year) leading the way for a unit that must be stingy for Piedmont to win games.

-Jay Edwards

PORTER RIDGE





Head Coach: Michael Hertz (3rd year as Porter Ridge head coach; 15-10 at Porter Ridge).

2017 Record: 8-5 (5-2 in the Southwestern 4A (SW4A) conference).

2018 Conference: Southwestern 4A conference.

Returning Starters: 14 (9 offense; 5 defense).

Returning Letterman: 27

Key Returning Starters: Grayson McCall, Sr., QB (6-3, 205); Jaylen Coleman, Sr., RB (6-2, 190); Will McDonald, Sr., OL (6-2, 280); Jared Wheatley, Sr., K (6-1, 190).

Key Returnees: Kirkland Harris, Jr., RB/DB (5-10, 175); Alex Chapman, Jr., RB (5-10, 160); Dylan Burdette, Jr., LB (5-8, 170); Connor Henderson, Jr., LB (6-2, 190).

Outlook: Porter Ridge has improved steadily in Coach Hertz’ two seasons at the helm, going 15-10 in that span, after a 3-19 stretch in the previous two years. This season, with 14 starters back led by reigning SW4A offensive player of the year Grayson McCall (1,414 yards passing, 13 touchdowns; 907 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns last year), and Duke commit Jaylen Coleman (1,279 yards rushing, 15 touchdowns last year) along with defensive lineman Will McDonald (70 pancakes, 1st-team all-state last year), the Pirates should be a major factor in the SW4A race. Porter Ridge has the offensive firepower (33 points per game last year) and defense (five starters back) to make a playoff run.

-Jay Edwards

SUN VALLEY





Head Coach: Tad Baucom (5th year as Sun Valley head coach; 31-20 at Sun Valley).

2017 Record: 11-4 (4-3 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC)).

2018 Conference: Southern Carolinas’ conference/3AA.

Returning Starters: 8 (4 offense; 4 defense).

Returning Letterman: 31

Key Returning Starters: Sam Howell, Sr., QB (6-3, 215); Cesar Minarro, Sr., OL (6-4, 260); Michael Larbie, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 240); Gavin Blackwell, So., WR (6-0, 165); Cam Maddox, Sr., DB (6-2, 190); Christian Joe, Sr., LB (6-1, 190); Jack Wilton, Sr., LB (6-2, 190); Preston Doody, Sr., DE (6-3, 215).

Key Newcomers: Duece Wilson, So., RB/S (5-8, 150).

Outlook: Sun Valley returns one of the nation’s best quarterbacks in Florida State commit Sam Howell (3,372 yards passing, 36 touchdowns; 1,594 yards rushing, 24 touchdowns last year). The Spartans’ offense (39 points per game last year) will score early and often and put up big numbers. The question is can the Sun Valley defense step up in the big games with seniors Preston Doody (102 tackles, seven sacks) and Cam Maddox (73 tackles; 4 interceptions) leading the unit. The Spartans should be a major factor in the SCC and look to make another deep run in the playoffs after coming up one win of a trip to 3AA state championship game last year.

-Jay Edwards

UNION ACADEMY





Head Coach: Justin Frashier (3rd year as Union Academy head coach; 14-10 at Union Academy).

2017 Record: 8-5 (4-3 in the South Piedmont 1A conference).

2018 Conference: South Piedmont 1A conference (SPC 1A)/1A.

Returning Starters: 12 (7 offense; 5 defense).

Returning Letterman: 12

Key Returning Starters: Hayden Gosnell, Sr., QB (6-3, 190); Derek Young, Jr., WR (6-4, 185); Carson Malone, Sr., WR (6-2, 170); Phifer Griffen, Jr., OL/DL (6-5, 250); Carson Green, Sr., K (6-0, 165).

Key Newcomers: Gavin Melton, So., OL/DL; Jalen Hickman, Jr., WR/DB.

Outlook: Union Academy looks to build on their best season in school history (8-5 last year) led by their high-powered offense (averaged 34 points per game last year) with senior quarterback Hayden Gosnell (1,869 yards passing last year) and wideouts Carson Malone and Derek Young. But to be better in 2018, a younger Cardinal defense will have to step up.

-Jay Edwards

WEDDINGTON





Head Coach: Andy Capone (1st year as Weddington head coach; 5 years at Weddington assistant).

2017 Record: 10-4 (5-2 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC).

2018 Conference: SCC/3A.

Returning Starters: 18

Returning Letterman: 25

Key Returning Starters: Whitner Litton, Sr., QB (6-0, 185); Max Brimigion, Sr., WR/DB (6-1, 180); James Shipley, Sr., WR/DB (5-10, 175); Will Shipley, So., RB (5-11, 185); Eamon Murphy, Sr., RB/LB (6-1, 190); Alex Mack, Jr., LB (6-2, 225).

Key Newcomers: Alex McLaughlin, So., OL (5-10, 230); Colby Bars, Jr., WR (6-2, 170).

Outlook: Weddington has averaged 12 wins per season over the last five years, including a 10-4 record in 2017, where it advanced to the third round of the 3A state playoffs. This year, the Warriors have the experience (18 starters back) and talent, led by senior quarterback Whitner Litton (3,117 yards and 30 touchdowns passing last year) and two-way standouts Max Brimigion (1,366 yards receiving, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions last year), Alex Mack (145 tackles last year) Eamon Murphy (142 tackles, seven rushing touchdowns last year), James Shipley (59 catches, 50 tackles, six interceptions last year) and Will Shipley (13 offensive touchdowns; 84 tackles last year) to be even better. Weddington should be right in the thick of the SCC race and will be tough matchup in the playoffs with their wealth of experience (also 25 lettermen back) in playmaking roles.

-Jay Edwards