High School Football Previews: Cleveland County

3 Bold Predictions
Crest will win more than eight games: The Chargers are a past NCHSAA state champion that returns 17 starters and 23 lettermen from an 8-5 team. Crest has talent and experience to make another state title run.
Kings Mountain will make a serious state title bid: The Mountaineers were 12-3 last season and return 15 starters. Expect Kings Mountain to average more than the 38 points it averaged in 2017. A 47-46 overtime loss to Concord Robinson in the third round of the playoffs will drive them further in 2018.
Shelby will make a state title run: Well, this may not be that bold. Shelby has won four of the past state championships and lost in the semifinals last season. The Golden Lions return 10 starters and 45 lettermen. Two words: watch out.
Key Players
Kujuan Pryor, Lawndale Burns, WR, 5-7, 160, Jr.: Had 1,000 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
B.J. Ramseur, Boiling Springs Crest, LB, 5-10, 225, Sr.: Reigning Big South player of the year had 141 tackles last season.
Jaylon Scott, Shelby, LB, 6-2, 230, Sr.: The latest in a long line of big-time linebackers at his school. Scott is an N.C. State recruit who headlines a defense that allowed 12.5 points per game last season.
Kaylon Wade, Kings Mountain, QB, 6-1, 170, Sr.: Wade threw for 2,220 yards last season, and will hand off to Rikaylen Mack, who rushed for nearly 2,000 more.
Lannden Zanders, Boiling Springs Crest, DB., FS/WR, 6-1, 195, Sr.: Clemson commit had 54 tackles and six interceptions last season.
Games to watch
Boiling Springs Crest at Belmont South Point, Aug. 17: A pair of state championship contenders -- Crest in the 3A class and South Point in 2A -- kick off the season in one of the region’s best season-opening matchups.
Shelby at Boiling Springs Crest, Sept. 7: This is one of the state’s best rivalries and always brings out the best in both teams -- and an overflow crowd.
Boilng Springs Crest at Kings Mountain, Nov. 2: This regular-season finale could decide the Big South conference title.
Team Capsules
BURNS
Head Coach: David Devine (3rd year as Burns head coach; 12-12 at Burns).
2017 Record: 2-9 (1-6 in the Big South 3A conference).
2018 Conference: Big South conference/3A.
Returning Starters: 13 (8 offense; 5 defense).
Returning Letterman: 25
Key Returning Starters: Kujuan Pryor, Jr., Slot (5-7, 160); Jahari Mitchell, Jr. Slot (6-0, 160); C.J. Hopper, Jr., RB (6-0, 190); Colson Miller, Sr., OL (6-3, 240); Brack Bivins, Jr., OL (6-1, 240); Landon Hoyle, Jr., OL (6-4, 215); Jack Willis, Sr., LB (6-0, 180); Jahi Hopper, Sr., DL (6-0, 215).
Key Returnees: Cam’Ron Sweezy, So., QB (6-2, 175); Dorien Starnes, So., DE/TE (6-1, 205); Austin Setzer, Jr., SS/FB (6-0, 175).
Outlook: After going 10-3 in 2016, Burns struggled last year in their first year in the Big South conference going 2-9, including 1-6 in league play. With 13 starters back, including multiple play makers in Kujuan Pryor (1,000 yards all-purpose, 10 touchdowns last year), Jahari Mitchell (397 yards rushing, nine touchdowns last year) and C.J. Hopper (871 yards rushing last year) plus an experienced offensive line, the Bulldogs will have a good chance to move back up the Big South conference standings.
-Jay Edwards
CREST
Head Coach: Nick Eddins (2nd year as Crest head coach; 8-5 at Crest; 79-20 overall).
2017 Record: 8-5 (5-2 in the Big South 3A conference).
2018 Conference: Big South conference/3A.
Returning Starters: 17
Returning Letterman: 23
Key Returning Starters: Lannden Zanders, Sr., FS/WR (6-1, 195); Peyton Kemmerlin, Sr., QB (6-2, 230); B.J. Ramseur, Sr., ILB (5-10, 225); Jamaud Geter, Sr., SS/C/WR/DB (5-9, 180); Rae-Kwon Young, Sr., RB/LB (6-0, 240); Evan Davis, Sr., K/P (5-9, 165); Jeremiah Boykins, Sr., DL (5-11, 255).
Key Returnees: Chris Richardson, Jr., DL (6-2, 270); Jalin Graham, Jr., RB (6-0, 185); Delone Willis, Jr., DB/WR (5-11, 170); Devante Jackson, Jr., OL/DL (5-11, 315).
Outlook: For most teams an 8-5 record would be a good season. For Crest, the championship standard is always looming. This year, the Chargers have great expectations with 17 starters back. The Chargers senior quarterback Peyton Kemmerlin (1,208 passing yards, 587 rushing yards, 26 total touchdowns last year) returns with junior running back Jalin Graham (840 yards rushing last year). On defense, senior safety and Clemson commit Lannden Zanders (54 tackles, six interceptions) pairs with reigning Big South defensive player of the year, linebacker B.J. Ramseur (141 tackles).
--JAY EDWARDS
KINGS MOUNTAIN
Head Coach: Greg Lloyd (12th year as Kings Mountain head coach; 78-60 at Kings Mountain; 94-69 overall).
2017 Record: 12-3 (7-0 to win Big South conference title).
2018 Conference: Big South conference/3A.
Returning Starters: 15
Returning Letterman: 30
Key Returning Starters: Kaylon Wade, Sr., QB (6-1, 170); Rikaylen Mack, Jr., RB (5-7, 195); Kobe Paysour, So., WR (6-1, 175); Chris Brittain, Sr., Slot (5-10, 170); Day Day Wilson, So., LB (6-2, 220).
Key Returnees: D.J. Bagwell, Jr., OL (6-2, 280); Titus Clark, Jr., OLB (6-1, 190).
Key Newcomers: Javari Rice, So., DL (6-0, 235) (Forestview transfer).
Outlook: The Mountaineers have won 40 games in the last four years, including a 12-3 record, a Big South conference title, while advancing to the 3rd round of the 3A playoffs last year. Kings Mountain will have plenty of motivation in 2018 after a heartbreaking 47-46 overtime loss to Jay M. Robinson ended their 2017 season. Fifteen starters return with quarterback Kaylon Wade (2,200 yards passing last year) and junior running back Rikaylen Mack (1,898 yards rushing last year) leading an offense that averaged nearly 40 points per game.
--ay Edwards
SHELBY
Head Coach: Lance Ware (8th year as Shelby head coach; 86-22 at Shelby).
2017 Record: 12-3 (4-1 in the Southwestern 2A conference (SW2A).
2018 Conference: SW2A conference.
Returning Starters: 10 (5 offense; 5 defense).
Returning Letterman: 45
Key Returning Starters: Jaylon Scott, Sr., LB (6-2, 230); Dorian Davis, Sr., CB (6-0, 180); Jack Hollifield, So., LB/TE (6-3, 220); Tre Jolly, Sr., DL/OL (6-2, 230); Santana Eaves, Sr., WR (5-8, 170); Zandre Cherry, Sr., WR (6-2, 185); Dashun Christopher, Jr., S (6-1, 180).
Key Newcomers: Isaiah Bess, Jr., QB (6-4, 200); George Dunlap, Jr., RB (5-9, 190); Nick Stites, Jr., LB (6-1, 195).
Outlook: Shelby won four straight state championships from 2013-2016, going 59-7 in that span. Shelby was 12-3 last season and lost in the semifnals. This year, the Golden Lions’ defense will be their calling card, led by cornerback Dorian Davis (James Madison recruit), Jack Hollifield and Jaylon Scott (N.C. State).
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments