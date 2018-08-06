Gaston County high school football previews

3 Bold Predictions

▪ Bessemer City to keep winning: Remember the days when Bessemer City wasn’t a winner? The Yellow Jackets were 11-2 last season and return 12 starters, led by twin brothers Brandon and Bruce Gunter. With 29 lettermen back, this is an experienced team that’s poised for a playoff run.

▪ Gastonia Forestview will bounce back: Forestview was 4-8 last season after averaging eight wins in the previous four seasons. Expect a bounce back in ‘18. Forestview has 13 starters and 25 lettermen back.

▪ Gastonia Huss will make a jump: QB Zo Wallace returns for his third season in the starting lineup. On defense, Prince Bemah (103 tackles last year), Tony Davis (four interceptions), Marcus Mauney (eight sacks) and Chase Williamson (86) all return.

Key Players

Tony Davis, Gastonia Huss, DB, 6-2, 186, Sr.: Duke recruit had four interceptions last season. Davis is a top 25 recruit in North Carolina.

Larry Dowdy, Belmont South Point, OL, 6-4, 287: Dowdy is a Georgia Tech commit and his coach feels he’s one of the best players ever at a school with a long tradition.

Marcus Graham, Mountain Island Charter, QB, 6-0, 175, Sr.: Wisconsin commit threw for 1,270 yards, rushed for 858 and had 31 total touchdowns last season.

Jake Lee, Gastonia Forestview, QB, 6-0, 180, Sr.: Lee threw for 1,456 yards and is one of 13 starters returning.

Games to watch

Belmont South Point at Shelby, Nov. 2: A rematch of Shelby’s playoff win last season that ended South Point’s 12-0 season.

Boiling Springs Crest at Belmont South Point, Aug. 17: A pair of league championship contenders meet in a major cross-county rivalry (Crest is from Cleveland County).

Gastonia Huss at Gastonia Ashbrook, Nov. 2: the biggest rivalry in the county -- across all sports -- renews for 2018. Expect an overflow crowd as usual.

Gaston County Team Capsules

ASHBROOK

Head Coach: Brian Andrews (2nd year as Ashbrook head coach).

2017 Record: 4-8 (3-4 in the Big South conference).

2018 Conference: Big South conference/3A.

Returning Starters: 8

Returning Letterman: 12

Key Returning Starters: Antwon McClee, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 275); Josh Long, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 230); Carlos Brooks, Sr., QB/DB (5-9, 165); Julian Londeree, Jr., OL (6-4, 252); Tyreese Nicholas, Sr., RB (5-9, 170); DaQuan Brown, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 260).

Key Returnees: Trey Byers, Jr., WR/DB (6-0, 160); Quan Willis, Jr., RB/LB (6-0, 170); Tyler Derr, Jr., RB/DB (5-10, 160).

Outlook: Ashbrook hasn’t had a winning season since 2013, posting back-to-back 4-8 records in 2016 and 2017. This season, the Green Wave tries to end that run despite losing 21 seniors to graduation and return only eight starters for this season. Ashbrook will need an experienced defense, led by seniors Antwon McClee (64 tackles last year), Josh Long and DaQuan Brown to be stout while a younger offense grows up, led by quarterback Carlos Brooks.

BESSEMER CITY





Head Coach: Larry Boone (15th year as Bessemer City football coach).

2017 Record: 11-2 (6-1 in the South Piedmont (1A), conference – SPC, 1A 7 co-champs).

2018 Conference: South Piedmont 1A conference/1AA.

Returning Starters: 12

Returning Letterman: 29

Key Returning Starters: Bruce Gunter, Sr., QB (6-2, 195); Brandon Gunter, Sr., DL/LB (6-1, 205); Keyona Thompson, Jr., LB (5-7, 140); Kiantai Degree, Jr., DL (6-2, 215); Frank Bowers, Sr., OL (5-10, 200).

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: The Yellow Jackets look to keep their momentum going after enjoying one of the best seasons in school history last going 11-2, advancing to the 3rd round of the 1AA playoffs. This year, Bessemer City returns 12 starters led by twin brothers in senior quarterback, Bruce Gunter (969 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns; 454 yards passing last year) and senior linebacker (78 tackles, seven sacks, also 467 yards rushing on offense). With Brandon Gunter and juniors, Keyona Thompson (linebacker, 115 tackles last year) and Kiantai Degree (106 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 14 sacks), the Yellow Jackets should be dominant on defense again (allowed 14.5 points per game last year). Bessemer City has the experience at the right positions to contend for a second straight, SPC 1A conference title and make another deep playoff run.

CHERRYVILLE





Head Coach: Tim Pruitt (4th year as Cherryville head coach; 7th year at Cherryville overall; 8-27 at Cherryville; 54-87 overall).

2017 Record: 4-8 (2-5 in the South Piedmont 1A conference (SPC 1A)).

2018 Conference: South Piedmont 1A conference/1AA.

Returning Starters: 14

Returning Letterman: 22

Key Returning Starters: Cruyff Fleurine, Sr., FS/WR/KR/PR (6-1, 165); Chapel Moss, Sr., RB (6-1, 210); Jace Brittain, Sr., C/DT (6-4, 280); Sean Kostiuk, Sr., TE/LB (5-11, 195); J’son Pitts, Sr., RB/DE (5-11, 170); John Crain, Sr., LT (6-5, 300); Matt Cain, Sr., QB/WR/DB (6-3, 185).

Key Returnees: Dylan Harden, Jr., QB (5-10, 135).

Key Newcomers: Mark Gadson, Sr., DB (5-11, 185) (Hunter Huss transfer); Jontay Mitchell, Sr., OL/DL (6-4, 225) (Burns transfer).

Outlook: Cherryville has struggled in recent years with eight wins in the last three seasons. But the Ironmen return 14 starters, including running back Chapel Moss, quarterback Matt Cain and linemen Jace Brittain and Matt Crain on offense. The defense is led by linebacker Sean Kostiuk and safety Cruyff Fleurine, who had four return touchdowns in 2017.

EAST GASTON





Head Coach: Sean Joyce (8th year as East Gaston head coach; 26-49 at East Gaston).

2017 Record: 2-9 (1-4 in the Southwestern 2A (SW2A) conference).

2018 Conference: Southwestern 2A conference.

Returning Starters: 10

Returning Letterman: 15

Key Returning Starters: Kobe Creamer, Jr., ATH (5-7, 165); Nate Mecidi, Jr., C (5-10, 210); K.J. Dagout, Jr., ATH (6-1, 170); Charles Harper, Sr., OL (6-3, 255); D.J. Maultsby, So., QB (6-1, 180).

Key Returnees: Jesse Baldwin, Jr., LB (5-11, 165); Jesse Singleton, Sr., DL/OL (6-0, 320).

Outlook: The Warriors have struggled in the last two years, going 5-17 combined, including 2-9 last season. If East Gaston is going to improve in 2018, they will have to find a way to put more points on the board (13 points per game last year) with sophomore quarterback D.J. Maultsby and wide receivers like Kobe Creamer and K.J. Dagout playing big roles.

FORESTVIEW





Head Coach: Chris Medlin (12th year as Forestview head coach; 74-62 at Forestview).

2017 Record: 4-8 (3-4 in the Big South conference).

2018 Conference: Big South conference/3A.

Returning Starters: 13

Returning Letterman: 25

Key Returning Starters: Jake Lee, Sr., QB (6-0, 180); Holt Cloninger, Jr., K (5-11, 180); Kyra Peterkin, Sr., WR/DB; Turner Edwards, Sr., DE (5-10, 220); Cole Kelchner, Sr., DL (6-4, 245); Jordan Sadler, Sr. OL (6-0, 250); Cameron Bame, Sr., LB (5-11, 210); Jackson Moore, Sr., LB (6-1, 210); Jacob Ash, Sr., OLB (6-0, 190); Gabe Duff, Sr., OLB (5-11, 210).

Key Newcomers: Jamarion Davis, RB/LB; Jaylen Mims, RB; Michael Harmon, Jr., OL.

Outlook: After averaging eight wins per season the previous four years, Forestview slipped to 4-8 in 2017. This year, with 13 starters back led by senior quarterback, Jake Lee (1,456 yards passing) and a solid defense, the Jaguars should back in the thick of the Big South standings and compete for better playoff position.

HIGHLAND TECH





Head Coach: David DeLaO (first year as Highland Tech head coach).

2017 Record: 2-9 (0-7 in the South Piedmont 1A conference (SPC 1A).

2018 Conference: South Piedmont 1A conference (SPC 1A).

Returning Starters: 16

Returning Letterman: 16

Key Returning Starters: Caleb Hill, Sr., QB (5-11, 175); Alex Hardin, Sr., OL (6-2, 300); Jeremiah Wallace, Sr., TB (5-7, 160); Quaid Lawler, Sr., LB (5-8, 185); Parker Huffman, Sr., DL (5-8, 205); Keon Kennedy, Sr., OL (6-0, 235).

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: Highland Tech has four wins in the last five years. After a 2-0 start last season, it lost nine straight games. New head coach David DeLaO, who was an assistant at N.C. 4A champ Harding last season, likes his senior-laden team (16 starters back) led by dual threat quarterback Caleb Hill (546 yards rushing, six touchdowns last year) tailback, Jeremiah Wallace and an experienced offensive line.

HUNTER HUSS





Head Coach: Jamar McCoy (5th year as Hunter Huss head coach; 26-24 at Hunter Huss).

2017 Record: 8-5 (5-2 in the Big South conference).

2018 Conference: Big South conference/3A.

Returning Starters: 8

Returning Letterman: 10

Key Returning Starters: Tony Davis, Sr., DB (6-2, 205); Marcus Mauney, Sr., DE (6-3, 240); Prince Bemah, Sr.,, MLB (6-0, 230); Chase Williamson, Sr. OLB (6-0, 197); Zo Wallace, Jr., QB (6-2, 215); Cole Jenkins, Sr., OL (5-11, 220); Nigel Hatton, Sr., OL/DL (6-3, 290); Elijah Neal, Jr., DL (6-2, 305).

Key Returnees: Dontavius Nash, So., ATH (6-1, 170); Malik Corry, So. RB (5-8, 175); Jahiem Mullens, Sr., ATH (5-11, 185).

Outlook: Hunter Huss has won 18 games in the last two years after nine straight seasons of .500 or worse records in the previous decade. This year, the Huskies have the pieces to be right in the middle of the Big South conference race with junior quarterback Zo Wallace (1,337 yards passing, 11 touchdowns passing, five rushing touchdowns last year) leading the offense. The Hunter Huss defense will be their strength with seniors Prince Bemah (103 tackles last year), Tony Davis (four interceptions last year), Marcus Mauney (eight sacks) and Chase Williamson (86 tackles) all back for a group that allowed only 19 points per game last year.

MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER





Head Coach: Robert Washington (fourth year as Mountain Island Charter head coach; 26-9 at Mountain Island Charter).

2017 Record: 8-4 (5-2 in the South Piedmont 1A conference).

2018 Conference: South Piedmont 1A conference/1A.

Returning Starters: 10

Returning Letterman: 10

Key Returning Starters: Marcus Graham, Sr., QB (6-0, 175); Elijah Burris, Jr., RB (5-10, 210); Gabe Stephens, So., ATH (6-3, 190); Landon Reel, Sr., OL (6-2, 270); Bryson Howell, Sr., LB (6-1, 170); Levontae Kennedy, Sr., SB/CB (5-8, 170); Will Owens, Sr., CB/WR/ATH (5-7, 160); Jordan Steele, Sr., LB (6-2, 180); Ryan Rudd, Sr., WR (5-11, 170); James Gardener, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 280).

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: Mountain Island Charter has 18 wins in the last two years, including 8-4 last year. This season, the Raptors have an experienced team returning led by senior quarterback and Wisconsin commit Marcus Graham (1,270 yards passing, 858 yards rushing, 31 total touchdowns last year), junior running back Elijah Burris (1,550 yards rushing, 24 touchdowns last year) and an opportunistic defense.

NORTH GASTON

Head Coach: Mike Patton (8th year at North Gaston head coach; 19-66 at North Gaston).

2017 Record: 2-9 (0-7 in the Big South conference).

2018 Conference: Big South conference/3A.

Returning Starters: 7

Returning Letterman: 13

Key Returning Starters: Isaiah McNeil, Sr., QB/FS (6-2, 195); Kareem Kennedy, Sr., FB/LB (5-9, 190); Tenice Lattimore, Sr., CB/WR (5-10, 171); Will Trudnak, Sr., C (5-11, 294); Cole Buchanan, Sr., OT (6-1, 251).

Key Newcomers: Waylin Webb, So. RB (5-5, 151); Jacob Myers, Jr., RB (6-0, 160).

Outlook: North Gaston is 3-19 in the last two seasons, including a 2-9 record a year ago. With only seven starters back it won’t be easy to climb out of the bottom of the Big South conference standings. But coach Mike Patton likes his experienced playmakers: senior QB Isaiah McNeil (1,700 total yards, 16 touchdowns last year) and senior running back, Kareem Kennedy (1,000 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns last year).

SOUTH POINT





Head Coach: Adam Hodge (second year as South Point head coach; 15th year overall at South Point assistant/former offensive lineman).

2017 Record: 12-1 (5-0 to win the Southwestern 2A (SW2A) conference).

2018 Conference: Southwestern 2A conference.

Returning Starters: 7

Returning Letterman: 15

Key Returning Starters: Larry Dowdy, Sr., OL (6-4. 287); Ray Grier, Jr., WR/DB (6-3, 205); Keaton Hale, Sr., QB (6-1, 190); Tre Glenn, Jr., DB (6-1, 180); Devon King, Jr., DB (6-1, 185).

Key Returnees Omari Hunt, So., LB (5-10, 180); Naseem Jones, Jr., FB; Jamani Leeper, Jr., WR/QB (5-10, 185).

Outlook: The Red Raiders have averaged 11 wins per season over the last decade, and went 12-1 last year before their perfect season came to an end in a second round playoff loss to Shelby. So Hodge and his team have plenty of motivation going into 2018, but return only seven starters. The Red Raiders will lean on all-state offensive lineman Larry Dowdy, wideout Ray Grier (573 yards, 11 touchdowns receiving last year) and quarterback Keaton Hale to help keep the tradition alive.

STUART CRAMER





Head Coach: Ben McMillan (fifth year as Stuart Cramer head coach; 22-26 at Stuart Cramer).

2017 Record: 8-5 (4-3 in the Big South conference).

2018 Conference: Big South conference/3A.

Returning Starters: 12

Returning Letterman: 20

Key Returning Starters: Kaiser Kayton, Sr., RB/LB (6-0 200); Tyreese Morris, Jr., RB (5-7, 165); Devan Polk, Sr., LB (6-0, 200); Kendall Karr, Jr., TE/DE (6-4, 230); Jack Hough, Sr., OL (6-3, 330); Chase Bradley, Sr., OL (6-3, 230).

Key Newcomers: DeAngelo Bruton, Jr., RB/Slot (5-11, 190); Carter Merrill, Jr., OL/DL (6-2, 210).

Outlook: Stuart Cramer enjoyed the best season in school history last year, including its first playoff win, beating Concord in the first round. The Storm returns running back Kaiser Kayton (995 yards rushing, eight touchdowns last year) and Tyreese Morris (1,110 yards rushing, eight touchdowns). On defense, Devan Polk (91 tackles, five sacks) and Caleb Clemmer (90 tackles, 5.5 sacks) are among the returnee.

